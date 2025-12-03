Leasys announced today Andrea Bandinelli as its new Chief Executive Officer, bringing 25 years of experience in finance and investor relations.

Andrea Bandinelli will continue Leasys' mission to deliver innovative, sustainable mobility solutions across Europe, managing a fleet of 950,000 vehicles in 11 countries

Leasys, the joint venture between Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Personal Finance Mobility, today announced the appointment of Andrea Bandinelli as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Andrea Bandinelli Appointed CEO of Leasys

Andrea Bandinelli began his career at Groupe PSA later Stellantis 25 years ago in Financial Services, where he held key leading positions before moving into senior roles in finance and investor relations. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer for Middle East Africa, after previous roles as CFO Mobility and Head of Investor Relations.

With his deep financial expertise and strategic vision, Andrea Bandinelli will lead Leasys in its mission to deliver innovative, sustainable, and customer-centric mobility solutions across Europe. Leasys manages a fleet of 950,000 vehicles in 11 countries, offering services ranging from medium- and long-term rentals to advanced fleet management solutions for businesses of every size.

Leasys was formed through the merger of two leading entities, Leasys and Free2Move Lease, and has established itself as a pioneer in integrated, global mobility. Under Andrea Bandinelli's leadership, Leasys aims to accelerate profitable growth and strengthen its position as a key player in Europe's operational leasing market.

"I am honoured to take on the responsibility of leading Leasys at such an exciting moment for the mobility sector," said Andrea Bandinelli. "Our goal is to accelerate innovation and deliver flexible, sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers across Europe."

