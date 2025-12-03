Served more than 35 years at Vetter, 23 years in the management

Remains at the company in an advisory capacity

Strategic early-stage succession plan

Vetter, a globally leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announces the retirement of its Managing Director Thomas Otto after more than 35 years at the company. He will step down at the end of 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251203346653/en/

© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: Thomas Otto is ending his tenure as a Managing Director after 35 successful years within the company.

Through his clear leadership and commitment, Thomas Otto has been instrumental in shaping the sustainable development and continued growth of the company. As a partner to global biopharmaceutical companies for the production of life-enhancing medicines, Vetter's success is partially due to his strong and reliable leadership alongside his management colleagues.

"Thomas Otto has decisively advanced our family business with his vision, innovative strength and great sense of responsibility. His contribution to Vetter's development and internationalization is outstanding and deserves the highest recognition," says Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner family. "For more than three decades, he was a reliable designer, initiator and bridge builder both within the company and externally. On behalf of the Vetter family and the advisory board, I would like to thank him for his extraordinary commitment and lasting impact on our success story."

"I am grateful for the many years at Vetter and proud of what we have achieved together. I am extremely pleased that I was able to contribute to making the company strong and fit to take on the future. I wish my colleagues in the management team continued success in leading Vetter with competence and passion," shared Thomas Otto.

In his advisory role, he will contribute his extensive knowledge and decades of experience with pharmaceutical construction projects to the planned development of a new production site in Germany.

Strategic Succession Planning Ensures Continuity

The strategic planning for the new structure of the Vetter management team already started earlier. Long-term experienced Vetter executives Henryk Badack, Titus Ottinger and Carsten Press were appointed to the Management Board as Managing Directors at the beginning of 2025. With their in-depth understanding of the company, its customers and the industry, they are making a significant contribution to Vetter's sustainable future and the trust towards the owner family and the company Advisory Board.

Vetter remains a trusted partner for its customers, employees, partners and the region. The globally active CDMO continues to stand for quality and stability, strong partnerships and sustainable development. In close collaboration with its customers, the company significantly contributes that life-enhancing medicines are readily available to help patients around the world achieve a better quality of life.

The Vetter press kit and additional background information are available in the press area.

About Vetter

Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, with production facilities in Germany, Austria and the USA. As a global player, the independent pharmaceutical service provider is close to its customers with its own sales locations in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore. Small and large pharmaceutical and biotech companies around the world rely on the decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability and commitment of its more than 7,300 employees. In close partnership with its customers, Vetter provides patients around the world with life-enhancing medicines. The CDMO provides support from process development to clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes and cartridges. With innovative solutions, the pharmaceutical service provider develops prefilled injection systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort and compliance. Vetter is a pioneer in the industry when it comes to sustainability and, as a corporate citizen, acts in a socially and ethically responsible manner. The pharmaceutical service provider is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and holds Gold status in the EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, the Frost Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award or the award as Best Managed Company underscore the company's commitment to sustainable business. The company, which was founded in Ravensburg in 1950, is still family-owned today. For more information, visit www.vetter-pharma.com and follow Vetter on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251203346653/en/

Contacts:

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Markus Kirchner

Company Spokesperson Media Relations

Eywiesenstraße 5

88212 Ravensburg

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)751-3700-3729

E-Mail: prnews@vetter-pharma.com