Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
PR Newswire
03.12.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + SEC Chair Atkins Encourages IPOs in NYSE Speech

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 3rd

  • Equities aim to extend Tuesday's gains as traders anticipate Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, with majority of the market expecting a 0.25% reduction at next week's final meeting of the year.
  • Forecasts point to a faster pace of rate cuts under a new Fed chair, with Kevin Hassett increasingly viewed as Donald Trump's choice to succeed Jerome Powell.
  • Economists expect the ADP report to show 40,000 private-sector jobs added last month. Meanwhile, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins outlined plans to ease IPO rules for smaller firms and depoliticize shareholder meetings.

Opening Bell
Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust celebrates their active municipal bond ETFs

Closing Bell
Helios Technologies (NYSE: HLIO) celebrates the company's 55th anniversary of founding

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837607/NYSE_Market_Update_Dec_3.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--sec-chair-atkins-encourages-ipos-in-nyse-speech-302631788.html

