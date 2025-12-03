Law Office of Ilana R. Tanner, PLLC: Expert Counsel, Compassionate Advocacy

The Law Office of Ilana R. Tanner provides results-driven legal representation in complex family law cases.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / "Everybody is nervous during a divorce," says Ilana Tanner, family law attorney and founder of The Law Office of Ilana R. Tanner, PLLC. "They don't know what their new life will look like, or how the divorce will impact their kids or their finances. Our goal is to give our clients as much clarity about the future as we can."

Since 2013, The Law Office of Ilana R. Tanner has served clients throughout the Austin area in divorce, custody, domestic abuse, and other complex family law cases. Known for her fierce advocacy and highly professional approach, Tanner provides clients with results-driven representation informed by more than a decade of legal experience. She's also a genuine expert in her field, and one of only 860 attorneys in the state to be board certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Her work has been recognized by legal industry groups such as Avvo and Best Lawyers as well earning local Top Attorney status from Austin Monthly and Austin Woman.

For Tanner, the most important aspect of her work is providing clients with the unyielding support they need during one of the toughest periods of their lives.

"Making the decision to get divorced is always scary, but that doesn't mean it's a bad thing," Tanner says. "As someone who has gone through divorce, I understand what it's like. I want my clients to feel heard and respected and to come out of this experience feeling empowered."

TRIAL-READY REPRESENTATION

The child of two prominent attorneys, Tanner grew up in a courtroom knowing that she would become a lawyer. Before launching her family law firm, she worked for the Travis County District Attorney's Office, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, and the Office of the Texas Governor. Given her extensive history within the field, she is a highly respected litigator with dozens of jury trials and hundreds of bench trials to her credit.

"My job is to be as prepared, persuasive, and professional as possible," Tanner says. "Even if a case is likely to settle, I treat every case as if it will be decided at trial. Most family law attorneys are not prepared to take their cases into the courtroom, and that's why they usually end up settling. We want to settle because it is in the best interest of our client."

DRIVEN BY COMPASSION

One of the unique aspects of Tanner's approach to working with clients is her focus on promoting self-care. Their lives have been turned upside down, and many of them struggle to adapt. This is particularly challenging for parents who suddenly find themselves spending far more time away from their children than they would like.

"When you don't have your kids, it's really tough," Tanner explains. "We encourage our clients to spend that child-free time reaching out to friends and other people in their support network. We also help them connect with any experts they need, such as therapists and financial planners."

This approach helps clients prepare for their post-divorce life, Tanner notes, laying the groundwork for a brighter future.

"When I first meet with a client, they're overwhelmed and anxious," she says. "By the end, they have this new hope for the future."

