Warren & Kazen Law, PLLC: Warren & Kazen Law: Planning for Excellence

Guided by integrity and a client-centered approach, Warren & Kazen Law, PLLC, is dedicated to protecting each client's legacy.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / "One of the nice things about being a smaller, boutique firm is that we're really able to give each client our full attention," says attorney Gregory S. Kazen. "It's incredibly stressful to navigate the complex process of settling someone's estate while you're still grieving their loss. We are mindful of what they're going through."

Located in the heart of Austin, with a second location in Dripping Springs, Warren & Kazen Law, PLLC, helps clients safeguard their legacies through personalized estate planning and probate guidance. The firm has decades of hands-on experience in a wide range of estate-related matters, from crafting asset-protecting wills to finding creative ways to resolve complicated family disputes.

"We're very focused on the needs of our clients," says attorney Jessica Warren. "We're able to make accommodations for them. This degree of highly personalized, one-on-one service is only possible because we're a small team with a lot of expertise. Our clients are counting on us to be their guiding light in dark times."

This client-driven approach has earned Warren & Kazen Law a wealth of glowing testimonials and five-star online reviews. Clients regularly cite the firm's experience, patience, and knowledge in handling a wide range of emotionally delicate matters. In addition to providing solid legal counsel, the team at Warren & Kazen Law actually listens to what their clients have to say.

"Our job is to understand our clients' needs and to translate those needs into the appropriate legal framework," Warren says. "Listening to the client is a critical first step."

A PROFESSIONAL APPROACH

"On the estate planning side, our first priority is to ensure that the client's family is protected in the event of their incapacity or death," says Warren. "There's much more to it than simply deciding who inherits their property. Who makes decisions for them if they are in a coma? Who becomes the guardian of their kids? Who will manage their financial matters? A well crafted estate plan will cover all of the bases, giving the client real peace of mind."

The firm works closely with clients to develop a comprehensive strategy for every eventuality, from establishing trusts and wills to powers of attorney and transfer on death deeds, identifying appropriate solutions to a client's unique circumstances. This includes taking a proactive approach to tax planning and asset protection, ensuring that beneficiaries receive their fair share of the estate.

"Everyone should have an estate plan," Warren says. "We're trying to make the process of creating one as simple and as efficient as possible for our clients."

Not every estate is easily settled, however, particularly when there are conflicts between the beneficiaries, creditors, and other claimants. Deciding how the estate will be administered falls to the court, with the complex and confusing probate process sometimes taking years of hearings to fully resolve. With the right legal team, however, the probate process can become much smoother.

"We're able to simplify the probate process," Kazen says. "We know how to work with the courts and how to use the right procedures and strategies to get the best results for our clients."

