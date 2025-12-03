Fairmont State University: Driving the Future of Education

Amid disillusionment about the value of higher education, Fairmont State University embraces a new, nimble approach to programming that will serve all West Virginians into the future.

FAIRMONT, WV / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Dr. Michael Davis, president of Fairmont State University, says the higher education space is facing a new, crucial reality: "There are more unknowns than knowns." Institutions are expected to prepare students for hundreds of careers, many of which don't exist yet, while facing rising inflation and shrinking appropriations. Many people are asking, "Why do you need a college education anyway?" And with rising education costs nationwide, Davis says the onus rests on universities' shoulders to explain the value higher education has.

"We need to get back to explaining why four years on a college campus is a great way to prepare students for the next 40 years of their careers," he says. "If we can't explain that to them, we don't deserve their trust."

Regional public universities (RPUs), such as Fairmont State, are uniquely positioned to do just that. Davis believes RPUs should lean into their strengths and work with each other, as well as employers, when navigating the rapidly changing landscape of higher education and the workforce. Because RPUs often have 3,000 to 5,000 students, rather than 40,000 like major state universities, they are better positioned to meet workforce changes.

For instance, when Fairmont State representatives met with the Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism and were informed there was a desperate need for college graduates entering the tourism industry, they created the bachelor's degree in Outdoor Leadership in less than a year to meet the demand for skilled workers in one of the state's largest grossing industries.

Fairmont State has created a strategic vision for 2025-2035. The strategy outlines three major aspirational goals: to provide grounded educational experiences; to become the premier higher education employer in West Virginia for all employees; and to create a vibrant campus where everyone is welcomed, valued, and wants to spend their time.

"We're committed to making Fairmont State a Great Place to Learn, to Work, and to Call Home," Davis says. "Everything we do will support that vision."

Education for All

According to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, enrollment at public colleges and universities in the state decreased from about 90,000 in 2013 to just under 70,000 at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. And, while higher education may not be for everyone, there are numerous social and financial benefits. On average, according to the Social Security Administration, men with bachelor's degrees earn $900,000 more over their lifetime than high school graduates, and women earn $630,000 more.

When Davis was inaugurated in 2023, he pledged to visit all 55 counties of West Virginia that Fairmont State serves. This summer, he rented a camper van and visited the final counties on his list. Many of the people he interacted with were from working-class backgrounds in coal mining or similar industries. No one questioned whether their children should go to college, but they said it needs to be more affordable. As a first-generation college student himself, Davis vowed to act on what these communities told him.

"Nobody tells the bank president's kid they don't need to go to college, but they will say that to a custodian's child. RPUs are the future, because they're educating the largest segment of our society: folks from blue-collar backgrounds," says Davis. "At Fairmont State, we're building a university for all West Virginians."

