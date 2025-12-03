Ahola HR Solutions | Payroll: Ahola Payroll & HR Solutions: Your Trusted Business Partner

For 58 years, Ahola Payroll & HR Solutions has helped small, midsize, and family-owned businesses with payroll, tax filing, and now a full suite of human resources services.

BRECKSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / In an era where many businesses are moving away from personalized service models, Ahola Payroll & HR Solutions is leaning in. In fact, Ahola's main differentiator is its focus on creating a positive client experience superior to the competition. After nearly six decades in business, Ahola's team understands how crucial customer service is to that goal.

"Our longevity brings a level of knowledge and expertise other companies don't have," says Sonya Ahola James, executive vice president.

Founded in 1967 by James' grandparents, Chet and Rheta Ahola, the company initially offered payroll and computer processing services. But when James' father joined the family business, it grew dramatically, from 42 clients in 1984 to 3,000 clients in 2002. Today, Ahola assists small and midsize businesses across all 50 states, boasts a client retention rate of eight to 10 years, and has processed over 45 million paychecks to date. For three generations and counting, this Northeast Ohio family-owned and -operated business has ensured clients meet payroll on time.

"Part of a business owner's reputation in the eyes of their employees is their pay," says James. "When something goes wrong, our clients need someone to fix it, and fast. They don't have time to wait weeks, days, or even an hour for assistance. At Ahola, we are available right away and make things right quickly."

That said, adds James, "As our industry has changed, we have changed too." While Ahola's core services still include payroll and tax filing, now, thanks to a staff of certified human resources (HR) professionals, the company serves clients from hire to retire, offering a full suite of HR services, ranging from onboarding and recruitment to open enrollment assistance, consulting, and learning management software. Many of these services are even available via mobile device for added convenience, such as time tracking so employees can punch in and out remotely, electronic onboarding software for new hires to submit paperwork before their first day on site, benefits enrollment so employees can compare plan costs, and learning management software that guides employees through training and development.

People First

A crucial metric for Ahola is the company's net promoter score, which asks past customers how likely they are to refer the business to a friend or colleague. On a scale from -100 to +100, Ahola's score is an admirable +85.

"We are always striving to have clients who want to refer us," says James.

"At most of our competitors," she continues, "especially large national companies, clients are forced to use a 1-800 phone number and deal with different people every day." At Ahola, clients are assigned a dedicated client partner and given their direct phone number and email. Clients have a single point of contact for questions and concerns. In addition, many Ahola employees are long tenured, having been with the company between 20 and 30 years.

It's a business model, says James, that ultimately benefits customers. "We believe if we take care of employees first, if they're happy, engaged, and want to stay and work here, they will take great care of our clients," she concludes.

