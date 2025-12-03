IMMY: Saving Lives, One Diagnostic at a Time

By partnering with worldwide changemakers and developing, manufacturing, and distributing innovative diagnostic tools, IMMY addresses the global challenges of inaccurate and inaccessible fungal diagnostics.

NORMAN, OK / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Coccidioidomycosis, histoplasmosis, and blastomycosis are much more than a convoluted jumble of letters, though it may not seem that way to laypeople. These are fungal diseases endemic to the United States. With proper treatment, these diseases are often harmless but can be life-threatening if misdiagnosed, especially for those with weakened immune systems. IMMY, a U.S.-based company that addresses the global challenges of inaccurate and inaccessible fungal diagnostics through innovative products, wants people to "think fungus."

"Since 1979, IMMY has had a goal of moving diagnostics closer to the patient," says Sean Bauman, Ph.D., CEO. "But if people aren't aware of fungal diseases, physicians won't run the test."

Fungi is its own biological kingdom, closer in relation to animals than plants. While many are harmless, even helpful, like those used to brew beer and make bread, some are pathogenic. IMMY impacts over 5 million lives every year with accessible, affordable, and accurate diagnostic tools, including lateral flow assays, enzyme immunoassays, PCR tests, and more, to identify these pathogens.

While IMMY provides solutions worldwide, many citizens of high-income countries, such as the United States, aren't aware they can contract these diseases. However, infections like coccidioidomycosis, more commonly known as Valley Fever, can cause fungal pneumonia. CDC data shows that patients often receive multiple courses of unnecessary antibacterials before an accurate diagnosis.

With new and emerging fungal diseases throughout the country, IMMY is also developing pan-fungal tests, which will identify if any fungus is present and if there is a need for more specific testing. By raising awareness, the team hopes to catch diseases before they progress.

"We want to not only educate health care professionals but the public as well," says Tom Chiller, M.D., MPHTM, chief medical officer and vice president of strategic operations. "That way, if the signs are there, patients can advocate for themselves."

Raising the Bar

Dr. Bauman, the son of IMMY's original founder, grew up in the world of mycology. Dr. Chiller, former chief of the Mycotic Diseases Branch of the CDC, where he worked for nearly 24 years before joining IMMY, became interested in infectious diseases while traveling in South America. Something they share is a commitment to their mission: "Save lives, one diagnostic at a time."

But just diagnosing isn't enough, and IMMY often works with countries that don't have the necessary drugs available. When this happens, the team reaches out to pharmaceutical groups and government entities to see how they can help. When IMMY couldn't ship a cryptococcus test to Africa, IMMY designed a simpler option: a streamlined lateral flow dipstick that drove the price down for the patient. The team helped to launch a screening program in Africa that has spread to dozens of countries worldwide, saving tens of thousands of lives yearly. As of 2025, IMMY has influenced policy change in more than 30 countries.

"We're not beholden to shareholders," says Dr. Chiller. "We're coming in with low-cost solutions, not prioritizing profits."

"We are the global leaders in developing fungal diagnostics, but that isn't enough," continues Dr. Bauman. "We want to aggressively push the envelope and challenge the status quo."

