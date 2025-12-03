AVN Corporation: Solving the Toughest Problems in Science and Technology

Built on a legacy of West Virginian innovation, AVN combines science, engineering, and software expertise to solve complex technical challenges worldwide.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / AVN works with customers around the world to tackle some of today's toughest scientific and technological problems. AVN's team of experienced scientists and engineers deliver custom solutions for chemical, manufacturing, and advanced systems technologies through a disciplined approach to research and development (R&D) and market innovation. their service offerings span the entire path to commercialization, from laboratory research and technology assessments to pilot plant design, engineering, and world-scale process deployment.

The company's work is defined by informed planning, data-based decision making, and efficient collaboration, ensuring products and processes that are designed for success. Backed by decades of technical expertise and extensive laboratory and pilot plant facilities, AVN empowers chemical and energy companies to advance difficult chemistries and bring breakthrough processes to market faster.

R&D Roots

With global headquarters in South Charleston, West Virginia, AVN's history traces back to 2003 when the Mid-Atlantic Technology Research & Innovation Center (MATRIC) was founded to retain talent in the Kanawha Valley after the closure of a large R&D facility. Since then, the company has grown into a center for chemical and process development innovation. AVN staff have contributed to more than 100 patent applications for customers and AVN-developed technologies.

Integrated Expertise

AVN is unique for its multidisciplinary expertise united under one roof, such as chemical product research, process safety, engineering, software application development, and more. Most of AVN's Ph.D.-level scientists and engineers have more than 25 years of industry experience. These collaborative teams bring a systems approach to each challenge. A typical project might involve project managers, chemists, engineers, and master technicians collaborating on every phase from lab research to techno-economic assessments, pilot plant operations, and scale-up. Customers benefit from an integrated process that reduces costs, accelerates timelines, and mitigates the risks of new technology development.

"At AVN, we are excited to engage with our customers on their most difficult problems, whether it's a tactical execution challenge today or a technology that's still just over the horizon," says Steven B. Hedrick, president and CEO. "The right investment at the right time creates opportunities for market leadership and long-term success."

A Team Built for the Future

AVN's capabilities have supported advancements in specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced software technologies. Its experts have designed and operated pilot plants, improved large-scale industrial processes, and delivered mission-critical software for the U.S. Departments of Energy, Defense, and Homeland Security.

Supported by a U.S. Department of Commerce RACER grant, AVN established the Center of Excellence (CoE) for chemical manufacturing process design. The CoE is helping build supply chain resilience while reshaping how chemical processes are scaled worldwide. This year, AVN became a member of BioMADE, the Bioindustrial Manufacturing and Design Ecosystem. This nonprofit, public-private partnership is focused on advancing U.S. bioindustrial manufacturing innovation, education, and collaboration. AVN is a member of the Ohio Chemistry Technology Council and the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, where Hedrick also serves on the Board of Governors.

"We're proud to be headquartered in West Virginia, and prouder still that our work reaches across the globe," Hedrick says. "Every day, our teams prove that with the right expertise and focus, we can shape the future of science and technology for the better."

