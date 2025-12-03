Brown, Edwards & Company, LLP: Rooted in Community. National Expertise. West Virginia Built.

With a full-service menu of time-tested professional services, Brown Edwards is passionate about seeing its community prosper.

CHARLESTON, WV / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / With its beginnings linked to Bluefield, West Virginia, in 1967, Brown Edwards has long championed the growth and success of local businesses. From energy and manufacturing to health care, government, construction, higher education, nonprofits, and beyond, the firm brings a breadth of advisory expertise to every aspect of a business's lifecycle, from startup and growth to succession and retirement.

"We take our role as trusted advisors very seriously," says Melissa Price, CPA, CGMA, partner and 30-year firm veteran. "It's not just about the services we're providing, but the larger value we're bringing as a team of experts."

While some clients may initially come to Brown Edwards for only tax or auditing services, they soon understand how the firm can comprehensively advise them on business aspects such as growth strategies, employee benefit plan development, succession, valuation, and more. Beyond CPAs, the firm is equipped with Certified Construction Industry Financial Professionals, Certified Fraud Examiners, Certified Valuation Professionals, Certified Regulatory Compliance Managers, and Certified Financial Planners.

"Our clients benefit from our reputational strength and credibility," says Rob Adams, CPA, CGMA, partner. "They can go to market with the confidence in knowing they've been accurately advised, not only for where they are, but for where they want to go." With nearly 500 employees across 12 offices, Brown Edwards combines the comprehensive resources and deep experience of a national firm with the personalized care and attention that defines a local practice. This unique positioning allows it to handle complex, large-scale business challenges while maintaining the close client relationships and tailored service that only comes from a truly invested, independently owned firm. "It's that local touch and feel that we believe is unique to our firm," says Price.

Because of the firm's footprint, Brown Edwards can make nimble decisions on behalf of clients' best interests. For Adams, the role of advising locally owned businesses, community not-for-profits, and state and regional governments means making a real impact in the community, region, and the state. "It's about creating relationships," Adams says. "We love and believe in West Virginia. We have the honor of serving many multigenerational companies and cornerstone entities that make West Virginia home. Those lifelong connections are the center of doing business here."

Local Service, Local Impact

At its heart, Brown Edwards' mission is to support its community and the people who call it home. Wins for clients mean wins for the local economy, job creation, and strengthened supply chains.

It's also about building into the lives of its employees. "As we've grown, we've maintained our culture by amassing like-minded professionals," says Adams. "I love seeing our mid-level leaders grow and develop. I want them to succeed and have the same rewarding professional relationships and experiences that I've had in my career."

Nonprofit work is at the heart of the Brown Edwards team. They serve on nonprofit boards and advocate for the causes that improve local lives. They are also among the first to roll up their sleeves for local charities and lend a hand when disasters strike.

In 2024, Brown Edwards welcomed its first female CEO, Laura Sprouse, who has led the firm with unification and vision, not just for Brown Edwards but for the clients and regions it serves.

"Seeing our clients succeed and expand their impact, that's the part that's most rewarding to us," says Price. "That's what motivates me to get up every morning and do what I love."

SOURCE: Brown, Edwards & Company, LLP

