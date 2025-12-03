GAT Sport Launches Zero-Sugar Creatine Chews: 5g of Pure Muscle Energy, No Shaker Needed

Three Lip-Smacking flavors including Grape Cotton Candy, Lemon Lime, and Fruit Punch deliver strength on the go.

MONROE, CT / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / GAT Sport (www.gatsport.com), a global leader in performance nutrition trusted by professional athletes, physique buffs and amateur fitness fanatics for more than a quarter-century, today announced the release of its newest innovation Creatine Chews, a zero-sugar, chewable supplement that delivers 5 grams of pure creatine monohydrate per serving for maximum strength, muscle mass, and power on the go.

With GAT Sport Creatine Chews, you get a full 5g serving of premium creatine monohydrate in a delicious, zero-sugar chew designed for athletes who demand convenience and performance.

Available in tasty flavors like Grape Cotton Candy, Lemon Lime, and Fruit Punch, these new Creatine Chews deliver elite performance with no water, no mess, and no compromise.

"Creatine Chews are built for athletes who are always on the go," said Charles Moser, President and CEO of GAT Sport. "Not only does it deliver all of the strength, endurance, and recovery benefits of creatine without the sugar high, but caters to a growing consumer demand for portability and easy to use formats."

Each serving of GAT Sport Creatine Chews delivers:

5 grams of clinically backed creatine monohydrate

Zero sugar, and just 10 calories per serving. Meaning no crash, no bloat, and no unnecessary carbs

Fast, convenient absorption

A chewable format allowing athletes to take creatine anywhere, including pre-, intra-, or post-workout

The result is a delicious, on-the-go way to increase lean muscle, boost strength, and improve training performance, all without mixing powders or adding calories. GAT Sport Creatine Chews are also durable, maintaining flavor and format in temperatures of up to 140°F, preventing the melting and potency drift often seen in gummy formats that are exposed to hot gyms, warm warehouses, or through long-distance transportation.

Each bottle contains 120 chewable tablets (30 servings) and is manufactured in cGMP-certified facilities in the United States, with third-party testing and GAT Smart Scan verification for authenticity.

Multiple recent surveys suggest that about one in four young athletes use creatine with usage increasing as performance goals intensify. While creatine has long been popular among male athletes, today's research underscores its broad benefits across all ages and genders, supporting strength, recovery, and cognitive performance alike.

For women, creatine has been shown to enhance muscle tone, strength, and recovery without the bloating or water retention often associated with other supplements. It also supports cognitive performance, bone density, and overall cellular energy, making it valuable for active women, aging adults, and anyone looking to preserve lean mass and vitality.

Built on 25 Years of Performance Excellence

For over two decades, GAT Sport has fueled Olympia champions, combat sport superstars, professional athletes and global competitors of all kinds. From Nitraflex to JetFuel to Testrol, GAT has become synonymous with science-backed performance nutrition and Creatine Chews continue that tradition.

"Our consumers, especially those getting introduced to sport supplements for the first time demand both performance and convenience," said Moser. "Creatine Chews are proof that you don't need sugar or gimmicks, but clean, powerful fuel for your goals."

Availability

GAT Sport Creatine Chews are now available in select retailers, gyms, and online at GATSport.com and Amazon. Each bottle provides 30 servings (120 tablets) in Grape Cotton Candy, Lemon Lime, and Fruit Punch.

About GAT Sport

For over 25 years, GAT Sport (Great Athletic Technology) has set the standard for elite performance supplements. Trusted by athletes worldwide, GAT's portfolio includes Nitraflex, JetFuel, Testrol, and Flexx BCAAs, all made in cGMP-certified facilities, third-party tested, and Smart Scan verified for authenticity. The brand's mission: to help athletes everywhere COMPETE HARDER. Learn more at www.GATSport.com or follow @GATSport across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

