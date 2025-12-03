Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
Trident 1 Announces Strategic Partnership With AIQ to Power Data-Driven Growth for Firearm Retailers

Empowering FFL retailers with compliant, data-driven customer engagement

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Trident 1, the FFL point-of-sale and range management software, today announced a strategic partnership with AIQ, the most S.H.A.F.T.-compliant marketing, loyalty, and customer engagement platform in the firearms industry. Together, the companies will deliver an integrated ecosystem that empowers firearm retailers and range operators to drive measurable revenue, streamline operations, and stay within compliance.

TRIDENT 1 X AIQ

TRIDENT 1 X AIQ

This partnership brings the power of Trident 1's all-in-one FFL software together with AIQ's enterprise-grade marketing automation platform-giving retailers a way to activate their customer data, grow efficiently, and engage across every channel.

Transforming Firearm Retail Through Intelligent, Compliant Marketing

Purpose-built for compliance and growth, AIQ delivers the industry's leading S.H.A.F.T.-compliant marketing and loyalty infrastructure. Retailers can confidently engage customers through SMS, email, loyalty rewards, and ecommerce while maintaining full alignment with federal and carrier regulations.

Through the partnership, Trident 1 clients gain direct access to:

A Unified Marketing, Loyalty & Analytics Ecosystem

AIQ consolidates all customer touchpoints into one connected platform, enabling retailers to run strategic campaigns, strengthen loyalty programs, and attribute real revenue-without juggling multiple tools.

AI-Powered Segmentation & Automation

Retailers can identify their highest-value customers, trigger personalized messaging, automate re-engagement journeys, and increase both retention and average spend.

Clean, Reliable Data for Smarter Decisions

AIQ standardizes POS data, removes duplicates, and ties every marketing action to real sales attribution-giving retailers the confidence to scale their budgets and optimize performance.

Proven Performance for Multi-Location Operators

Leading retailers use AIQ to increase conversion, frequency, retention, and lifetime value. Combined with Trident 1's operational infrastructure, this partnership unlocks predictable and compliant growth at scale.

A New Standard for FFL Retail Success

"Firearm retailers deserve modern growth tools built specifically for compliance and performance," said West Paschal, Chief Expansion Officer at AIQ. "Our partnership with Trident 1 empowers operators to activate the full value of their customer data-with the confidence that every interaction aligns with industry requirements."

Jake Newbold, CEO of Trident 1, added:
"This partnership brings even more value to Trident 1 users by combining operational excellence with next-level customer engagement. AIQ's compliant marketing ecosystem aligns perfectly with our mission to help firearm retailers grow, strengthen customer relationships, and streamline their operations. Together, we're giving FFLs the tools they need to scale with confidence in 2025 and beyond."

About Trident 1

Trident 1 is the premier cloud-based FFL point-of-sale and range management software built for firearm retailers, ranges, and training facilities. Designed for compliance, efficiency, and growth, Trident 1 offers an integrated suite of tools that includes POS, ecommerce, memberships, range scheduling, inventory management, and advanced reporting. Learn more at www.trident1pos.com.

About AIQ

AIQ is the S.H.A.F.T.-compliant marketing, loyalty, and analytics platform designed for regulated industries. By unifying customer data and powering personalized engagement across SMS, email, loyalty, and ecommerce, AIQ helps retailers drive measurable revenue through compliant automation and real-time attribution. Learn more at www.AIQ.com.

Contact Information

Leila Adnani
Director of Marketing
leila@personalizedsolu.com
8006524930

West Paschal
Chief Expansion Officer
west@aiq.com

SOURCE: Trident 1



