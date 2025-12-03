Graystoke Capital Partners Announces Strategic Leadership Additions Across Its Property Management Platform

Fortified Property Solutions, Graystoke's dedicated management arm, adds new leaders in operations, regional management, and marketing.

BOISE, IDAHO / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Graystoke Capital Partners (GCP) was founded in 2019 with the mission to generate wealth off the operation, not speculation of real estate. With an investment thesis focused on Intermountain West multifamily investments, they found that third-party management options available in the region did not meet their expectation of institutional-quality operations. In 2021, GCP set out to solve this need by establishing their own vertically integrated property management company.

Today, Fortified Property Solutions (FPS), a leading property management company serving GCP's portfolio throughout the Intermountain West, is proud to announce three key leadership hires that will further strengthen its operations, marketing, and regional management capabilities.

Summer Hazen joins FPS as Director of Operations, bringing extensive multifamily leadership experience from Avenue5 Residential, Tablerock Residential, and Greystar. She is known for building high-performing teams, creating scalable systems, and implementing institutional-caliber operations. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Hazen serves as Vice President of the Idaho Apartment Association (IAA). Her leadership, operational insight, and local market expertise make her a tremendous addition to the FPS team.

MiKaela Haury joins FPS as Regional Manager, where she will oversee property performance and on-site operations. Haury brings extensive experience from FPI Management and Tablerock Residential, earning recognition in the industry for her ability to train teams, assess property performance, and drive business development. Her strong sales background and passion for team leadership will support FPS's continued portfolio growth.

Charlotte Salviejo joins FPS as Marketing Manager, bringing more than a decade of multifamily and marketing experience, including onsite operations to most recently her tenure as National Client Marketing Manager at Greystar. Salviejo has a proven ability to craft and scale brand strategies, execute results-driven campaigns, and collaborate effectively across teams and regions. Her expertise will be key in advancing FPS's brand and communications strategy across its growing portfolio.

"These new additions to our leadership team reflect our continued investment in people and process," said Graye Parnell, CEO of Fortified Property Solutions. "Each brings a wealth of experience, perspective, and energy that will help elevate our company and the communities we serve."

About Fortified Property Solutions

Fortified Property Solutions is the property management pillar of Graystoke Capital Partners specializing in market-rate and affordable multifamily housing throughout Idaho, Montana, and the Intermountain West. Known for its hands-on approach, institutional-quality operations, and commitment to resident satisfaction, FPS delivers exceptional management solutions that strengthen communities and enhance asset performance.

