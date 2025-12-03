Hi Marley: New Survey Reveals Florida Insurance Market is Turning A Corner As Carriers Focus on Experience

Consumers Report Faster Claims Handling Yet Remain Divided on Affordability and Market Stability

BOSTON, MA AND TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Three years after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on Florida and its insurance market, a new survey commissioned by Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent conversational platform built for P&C insurance, found that the industry is showing signs of stabilization, even as consumer sentiment remains deeply split. Sixty-five percent of homeowners cite the market as a factor in their long-term plans to live in the state, demonstrating the lasting influence this topic has on local families, communities and economies.

For its Florida State of Insurance Survey, Hi Marley polled 1,000 Florida homeowners who have filed an insurance claim in the past three years and found that a majority (53 percent) agree that there are more carriers to choose from, signaling that legislative efforts to attract carriers back to Florida are succeeding. But sentiment is still divided. While 39 percent of respondents say the market is more stable than it was three years ago, another 38 percent say it is less stable or, worse, completely unstable. Cost is at the forefront of the issue, with only 5 percent of respondents reporting that their premiums decreased in the past three years.

While rising premium costs remain a concern, the survey indicates that recent reforms combined with carriers' investments in technology and communication have introduced more options and helped deliver faster, better claims experiences. Key findings include:

Carriers are streamlining the claims experience

The survey found that 80 percent of homeowners' insurance claims over the past three years resulted from hurricanes. Despite the inevitability of weather-related threats, customer experience is improving as carriers focus on what they can control: streamlining the claims process. Nearly half (47 percent) of all respondents agreed that the claims process has become faster and more efficient, and 39 percent felt that the market is changing for the better.

Claims satisfaction is high: 78 percent of homeowners reported being satisfied or very satisfied with how quickly and clearly their insurance company communicated with them during their most recent claim.

Resolution exceeds expectations: 39 percent of policyholders said their claim resolved faster than expected.

Confidence in service: 67 percent of respondents said they were satisfied or very satisfied with their current insurance carrier's overall customer service. Furthermore, 57 percent agree that their insurance company is doing its best to help customers.

A divided outlook

While 64 percent reported their premiums increased in the last three years, there are signs that the market is beginning to turn a corner, with many consumers noticing more options and gaining confidence.

Building trust: 43 percent report that their trust in insurance companies increased in the past three years.

Better communication: 46 percent agree that insurance companies are communicating more clearly.

Policy affordability: 41 percent believe that it is getting easier to find an affordable policy today.

Overall market improvements: 39 percent say that the overall market is changing for the better.

But a near-identical number of respondents indicated the opposite - 38 percent disagree that the market is changing for the better, and 41 percent do not believe it's getting easier to find an affordable policy.

"This division exposes a critical issue: the market may be attracting more carriers, but the reforms have yet to deliver tangible financial relief," said Hugh Allen, Principal Product Strategist at Hi Marley. "Carriers and legislators still have work to do to instill consumer confidence, especially for those in coastal areas more prone to catastrophic events."

Digital tools have helped drive efficiency and clarity

To process a high volume of complex claims, carriers are replacing slow, outdated methods with digital tools that place critical information directly into homeowners' hands.

Digital communication is becoming the standard: A large number of carriers now offer modern communication methods: 55 percent of respondents said their carrier had a mobile app, 48 percent had access to an online claims portal, and 42 percent received the option to use direct texting capabilities for their claim.

Proactive updates: Only 23 percent cited a lack of proactive updates as a challenge, meaning more than three-quarters felt their carrier provided sufficient, timely information.

Frequent communication: Carriers are simplifying communication with digital tools, which is essential given that nearly one-third (31 percent) of homeowners contact their carrier four or more times over a three-year period, often during stressful recovery times.

"Claims are being handled faster, communication is clearer, and customer satisfaction is on the rise," added Allen. "While industry needs to ensure these improvements translate to long-term premium relief, Florida homeowners can be confident that the market's operational response, which is vital during hurricane season and beyond, is on the upswing."

To review additional findings and analysis, please visit: www.himarley.com/blog/florida-state-of-insurance-survey.

Methodology

Hi Marley surveyed 1,000 Florida homeowners who have filed an insurance claim in the past three years to understand their perceptions of the market's stability, the clarity of communication from their carriers, and their overall confidence in the system. The survey was conducted in October 2025 via Pollfish, an online survey platform.

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the first intelligent conversational platform built for P&C insurance and powered by SMS. Designed by insurance professionals, Hi Marley enables lovable, convenient conversations across the entire ecosystem, saving carriers money and time while building customer loyalty through delightful interactions. Hi Marley's industry-leading collaboration, coaching, and analytics capabilities deliver crucial insights that streamline carrier operations while enabling a frictionless customer engagement experience. The solution is made for the enterprise; it's fast to deploy, easy to use, and seamlessly integrates with core insurance systems. Through its advanced conversational technology, Hi Marley reduces friction and empowers innovative carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience.

Learn more at www.himarley.com.

Contact:

Escalate PR for Hi Marley

himarley@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Hi Marley

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/new-survey-reveals-florida-insurance-market-is-turning-a-corner-a-1113928