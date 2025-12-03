Brew MEX: Brew Acquires 14 Locations in Central and Northwest Iowa

Acquisition from DANLEE Corporation Positions Brew as One of the Largest Private Convenience Store Networks in the Midwest

STORM LAKE, IA / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Brew, LLC, the Iowa-based family-owned convenience store company headquartered in Storm Lake, announced today the acquisition of 13 convenience stores and one licensed vape products and tobacco retailer from DANLEE Corporation, an Indianola-based company. The former Jiffy and Phillips 66 stores, located throughout Central and Northwest Iowa, will be rebranded as Brew stores in the upcoming months, offering premium fuel from BP Amaco.

The acquisition significantly expands Brew's footprint and positions the company and its owner, Inder Singh, as one of the largest private and independently owned networks of convenience stores in the Midwest. With this addition, Brew will significantly expand the communities it serves across the region with premium convenience store experiences.

The newly acquired locations are strategically positioned in Marshalltown, Toledo, Knoxville, Indianola, Tama, Newton, Oskaloosa, Martensdale, Spirit Lake and Des Moines. These stores will join Brew's extensive network of convenience stores and TA Travel Center truck stops operating throughout the Midwest.

"We are excited to welcome these 14 locations and their communities into the Brew family," said Inder Singh, owner of Brew. "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth and reinforces our commitment to serving Iowa residents with the best modern convenience store experience. These stores are in great communities, and we look forward to investing in them, creating jobs and becoming an active part of each neighborhood."

The stores' transition to the Brew brand will occur over the coming months. During this period, Brew will work to maintain seamless service to customers while introducing Brew's signature offerings, including premium coffee, fuel, a robust customer rewards program and modern convenience items. All current employees will be offered continued employment opportunities as Brew integrates these locations into its operations.

"As an Iowa family-owned business, we understand the importance of these stores to their local communities," says Singh. "We're committed to maintaining the trusted service these communities have come to expect while bringing the quality, convenience and innovation that Brew is known for."

This acquisition continues Brew's aggressive expansion strategy following years of steady growth. The company has established itself as a leader in modern convenience retail, combining quality products with exceptional customer service. Brew's network now includes convenience store locations and truck stops throughout the Midwest, with several additional properties currently in development.

About Brew

Brew, LLC is a 100% Iowa family-owned company dedicated to offering premium coffee, fuel and convenience items to travelers and area residents. With a commitment to delivering the best modern convenience store experience, Brew proudly serves communities across the Midwest from its headquarters in Storm Lake. More information is available at https://gobrewgo.com/.

Media Contact:

Joe Kelly

712.299.3321 / joe@k-scopemarketing.com

SOURCE: Brew MEX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/brew-acquires-14-locations-in-central-and-northwest-iowa-1114277