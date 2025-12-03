Cannapages to Launch High Times Local Under New Publishing License

America's Leading Cannabis Couponing Magazine Steps Into a New Era With Localized High Times Editions

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Cannapages, the longest-running cannabis couponing and deals magazine in the United States, today announced it has secured a license to publish High Times Local, a new city-by-city print edition produced by Cannapages under the legendary High Times brand.

High Times Local will debut in Colorado in early 2026, with free, digest-sized magazines distributed in dispensaries, smoke shops, and other high-traffic community locations. Each edition will spotlight local listings, dispensary deals, and the unique cannabis culture that shapes each city - bringing consumers a tangible, easy-to-use guide designed for everyday utility.

"High Times has always been rooted in the people and places that shaped cannabis culture," said Matt Stang, Partner at High Times. "This collaboration with Cannapages gives local communities something physical again: a simple, accessible guide that connects consumers with the shops and brands in their own neighborhoods. It's a way to honor where the culture came from while building something useful for the industry today."

Over the last 12 years, Cannapages has printed more than half-a-billion physical coupons through its free magazine, establishing itself as a leader in deal-driven cannabis print. The High Times Local license marks the next step in Cannapages' evolution as a multi-title publisher, with additional verticals already in development.

"This is a big step in the evolution of Cannapages as a publisher," said Nathan Johnson, Publisher of High Times Local and co-founder of Cannapages. "We've spent years proving that free, deal-focused print and local listings still move the needle in cannabis. To now bring that model under the High Times name is huge for local markets that want something real on the counter again. High Times Local lets us pair their legacy with the kind of everyday utility that keeps people picking an issue up month after month."

Each High Times Local edition will feature:

Dispensary and brand deals designed to drive in-store visits

Local listings connecting consumers with shops, brands, and services

Community stories and neighborhood-specific cannabis culture

Free, wide distribution in dispensaries, smoke shops, and select partner locations

A scalable, repeatable format that can expand into additional markets over time

The Colorado launch is the first phase of a broader publishing vision from Cannapages, which also includes plans for B2B-focused editions, hemp-centric publications, and tradeshow directories tailored to emerging national and regional markets.

"High Times Local is our flagship in this new chapter," Johnson added. "But it's part of a larger publishing ecosystem we're building - from consumer deals to B2B and specialty titles - that complements what High Times is doing nationally. Our goal is to give the industry more ways to connect with real people, in real places, in formats that actually get used."

Brands, MSOs, and retailers interested in advertising or distribution opportunities in upcoming High Times Local markets can request more information at HighTimesLocal.com.

About High Times Local

High Times Local is a new print-first, city-by-city initiative produced and published by Cannapages under license from High Times. Each digest-sized edition is free to consumers and features dispensary deals, local listings, and community-driven cannabis content tailored to specific markets. High Times Local is designed to bring the High Times legacy back to neighborhood counters, helping retailers and brands connect with consumers in an accessible, tangible format.

About Cannapages

Founded in Colorado, Cannapages is a long-standing cannabis media and marketing company and operator of one of the nation's leading cannabis couponing magazines. With more than half-a-billion physical coupons printed over 12 years, Cannapages focuses on deal-driven print, local reach, and measurable results that help dispensaries and brands connect with consumers. Today, Cannapages is expanding into a broader publishing role with High Times Local, B2B editions, hemp-centric publications, and tradeshow directories aimed at serving the next phase of the cannabis and hemp industries.

SOURCE: Cannapages

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/cannapages-to-launch-high-times-local-under-new-publishing-license-1114301