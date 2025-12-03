New Horizon Medical Solutions Announces Exclusive US Partnership with Kent Imaging

New Horizon Medical Solutions is building a new future in wound care by combining advanced diagnostics with a comprehensive product portfolio.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / New Horizon Medical Solutions (NHMS) today announced it has secured exclusive U.S. distribution rights - across all 48 contiguous states - for Kent Imaging's full lineup of advanced wound-care imaging technologies. This agreement grants NHMS the sole authority to market, promote and distribute Kent Imaging's complete portfolio within the nation's largest clinical systems and care venues.

Kent Imaging continues to accelerate its momentum with the Snapshot family of imaging devices, including:

SnapshotNIR - a near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device providing real-time perfusion assessment.

SnapshotGLO - a bacterial autofluorescence imaging solution enabling clinicians to visualize contamination and bioburden at the point of care.

Together, these technologies are reshaping the future of wound care and surgical decision-making globally.

By integrating Kent Imaging's deep clinical footprint with New Horizon's expansive national distribution network, the partnership aims to elevate standards in wound-care assessment, documentation and treatment precision.

"This partnership positions us for a breakthrough year in 2026," said New Horizon Medical Solutions CEO Will Hall. "With access to best-in-class diagnostic tools, clinicians will be empowered to use our products more effectively and document outcomes with greater accuracy - ultimately improving patient care across the country."

Jeffrey Alan Niezgoda, MD, FACHM, MAPWCA, CHWS, Chief Medical Officer, Kent Imaging, added: "Accurate, objective imaging is foundational to modern wound care. By pairing Kent Imaging's advanced diagnostic capabilities with New Horizon's robust product portfolio and national reach, clinicians will be better equipped to assess, intervene and monitor wounds with confidence. This collaboration will help ensure patients receive the right therapy at the right time, informed by real physiologic data."

For more information or to schedule a call, please visit www.nhmedical.com . Contact New Horizon Medical Solutions directly at sales@nhmedical.com or call: 725-232-6167.

About New Horizon Medical Solutions?

New Horizon Medical Solutions (NHMS), a leader in advanced wound care technologies, develops and delivers biologically derived?human placental allograft?products designed to meet the highest standards of safety and performance. New Horizon's portfolio spans amniotic membranes, placental tissues, and skin?grafts for chronic wounds, surgical reconstruction, burns, and orthopedic procedures. Through evidence-based design and precision manufacturing, NHMS delivers solutions that align with real-world clinical practices and improve patient outcomes. www.nhmedical.com

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in advanced diagnostic imaging, developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular, and surgical subspecialties. Through patented imaging technologies, Kent continues to provide innovative solutions that aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. www.kentimaging.com

The Snapshot family now includes two powerful imaging devices: SnapshotNIR, a near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device initially cleared by the FDA and Health Canada in 2017, and with CE Marking in 2025, and SnapshotGLO, a bacterial autofluorescence imaging device that received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025. SnapshotNIR is supported by strong clinical evidence demonstrating its ability to improve clinical decision-making and reduce healing time, while SnapshotGLO brings new unfiltered insight into wound bioburden detection and monitoring. Together, the Snapshot family enhances clinicians' ability to detect, direct, and protect - promoting consistency of treatment, improving outcomes, and advancing the standard of care for patients worldwide.

Media contact??

Julian Rogers??

Director of Corporate Marketing??

New Horizon Medical Solutions

Julian.rogers@nhmedical.com

702-960-2913

SOURCE: New Horizon Medical Solutions

