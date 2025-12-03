Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGX) (OTC Pink: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce plans for the 2026 exploration program at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp in British Columbia, Canada.

"The exceptional historic grades from the C.O.D. vein - including intercepts of 129 grams per tonne gold and over 1,100 grams per tonne silver - demonstrate the calibre of mineralization present at Gold Drop," said Barry Brown, CEO of GGX Gold. "Our 2026 drill program is designed to build on these results, target the projected extension of the Dentonia system at depth, and systematically test multiple parallel veins across the property. We believe this year's work has the potential to significantly advance our understanding of a larger, district-scale mineralizing event."

Map of Gold Drop Property showing exploration areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10646/276699_a526ae7784e9d815_001full.jpg

A surface drill program consisting of up to 2200 meters is planned for the Gold Drop property to test the North Star and Gold Drop mine areas, and the Highland Valley, Ken and Amandy vein targets.

The Gold Drop property covers several gold, silver and tellurium bearing quartz veins that were mined historically. Gold mineralization occurs as free gold and in gold-telluride minerals. The veins are hosted in granodiorite and pendants of metasedimentary rocks. Historic work focussed on individual veins but there may be potential for sheeted veins as occur in reduced intrusion related gold systems (RIRGS) actively being explored elsewhere in the Cordillera. Gold-tellurium mineralization is associated with alkaline magmatism elsewhere in the world so the presence of tellurium in this area suggests a genetic link to alkaline magmatism. The mineralization at Gold Drop may be part of a metallogenic event related to nearby Eocene volcanic or Coryell suite intrusive rocks, which have alkalic characteristics.

The Gold Drop property is part of an historic gold camp centered on the Dentonia vein that occurs on property not currently owned by GGX. The Dentonia vein is traced on surface for 1.5 km and to a depth of about 200m. Total historic production is recorded as 43,354 ounces of gold and 258,973 ounces of silver from 124,644 tonnes (BC Minfile). The Dentonia vein is projected to extend onto the Gold Drop property at depth where it is targeted for drilling.

GGX Gold Corp previously drilled the C.O.D. vein (Continuation of Dentonia), located in the western part of the property. This vein was traced for 350 meters and tested to a depth of about 100 meters. The best drill intercepts include 129 g/t gold and 1,154 g/t silver, 353 g/t Te over 7.28 meter core length in (COD18-67) and 107.5 g/t gold and 880 g/t silver, 99 g/t Te over 6.90 meters core length (hole COD18-70). Extensions were drill tested in 2019 and 2020, and nearby Perky and Lively veins were discovered and drilled in 2020 and 2021.

GGX now plans to drill the Gold Drop and North Star mines areas to intersect the Gold Drop vein near the workings and follow the structure to depth. Drilling is also planned to intersect the Dentonia vein where it projects beneath the Gold Drop mine at depth. Initial drill testing is also planned for the Highland Valley, Ken and Amandy veins.

The historic Gold Drop and North Star mines are located on the Gold Drop property east of the Dentonia vein. Total production from the mines is recorded as 840 ounces of gold and 2,426 ounces of silver from 6,513 tonnes. The Gold Drop vein is traced on surface and in underground workings for a strike length of over 700 m, parallel to the Dentonia vein. The Gold Drop vein pinches and swells from narrow quartz stringers to greater than 3.5 m wide, and is mineralized with pyrite with lesser galena, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, tellurides and minor free gold. Chip sampling conducted on the North Star vein in 2013 returned results that ranged between 0.08 and 81.0 g/t gold and between 0.4 and 427.0 g/t silver, with averages for 7 chip traverses of 8.78 g/t gold and 47.0 g/t silver over a width of 0.36 meters. Drilling will target structurally controlled mineralized shoots at depth below the historic workings.

The Ken vein is another parallel vein located approximately 860 meters east of the Gold Drop vein that is exposed in two short adits. Exploration trenching in 2014 exposed a 0.30 metre wide quartz vein containing pyrite, chalcopyrite, malachite and galena. In 2017, a grab sample containing visible gold assayed 297 grams per tonne gold. In 2020, a chip sample collected across the vein exposed at the adit assayed 0.12 g/t gold. Planned drilling will test the vein below the historic workings.

The Highland Valley vein is located on southern part the Gold Drop property approximately 1.8 km from the North Star mine. Historic sampling from 1985 is reported as 13.4 grams per tonne gold over 1.2 metres. Two grab samples collected in 2020 returned 4.76 and 2.57 grams per tonne gold. Drilling is planned to test beneath the gold-bearing outcrops.

The Amandy vein is in the northwest region of the property, west of Jewel Lake. It contains gold, silver, tellurium, lead and zinc in pyrite, galena, sphalerite and gold-telluride mineralization (BC Minfile). The vein is reported to have been traced over 305 m (1934 Annual Report of the BC Minister of Mines). Historic gold and silver production from the vein between 1936 and 1941 totalled 1,059 tonnes grading 10.04 g/t Au and 185.18 g/t Ag (BC Minfile). In 2020, a rock chip sample assayed 23.5 g/t Au, 437 g/t Ag and 198 g/t Te. Drilling is planned to test beneath historic pits.

Unless otherwise referenced, analyses disclosed in this release were conducted by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is an independent, fully accredited commercial laboratory. All mineralized vein samples were analyzed by the metallics sieve method (ALS Code Au-SCR24) with gold determination by fire assay. For other samples, gold was determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and AA finish. Other metals were analyzed as part of a 48-element package using a four-acid digestion and determination by ICP-MS.

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information in this release.

Drilling at the Lively Vein in 2021

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10646/276699_a526ae7784e9d815_002full.jpg

