Matlantis Selected as an Outstanding Start-up in Research & Innovation Category of L'Oréal's North Asia BIG BANG Beauty Tech Innovation Program

TOKYO, Dec. 03, 2025, the materials discovery arm of Preferred Networks (PFN), today announced that it has been named as one of the outstanding startups in the Research & Innovation category of the L'Oréal North Asia BIG BANG Beauty Tech Innovation Program ("BIG BANG"), L'Oréal's open innovation initiative.

Matlantis' cloud-based AI simulation platform combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with high-speed atomistic modeling. With technology driving every stage of materials discovery, Matlantis has enabled companies to rapidly predict material properties, test new formulations, and accelerate innovation across industries, including beauty and cosmetics. Today, the platform supports the design and optimization of cosmetic formulations, helping companies shorten development cycles, improve performance prediction, and bring innovative beauty products to market faster while reducing experimental costs and risks.

"At Matlantis, we are committed to making materials discovery accessible to researchers and enterprises worldwide," said Daisuke Okanohara, CEO of Matlantis. "Our platform empowers innovators, including those in the beauty industry, to design sustainable, high-performing materials and accelerate the journey from concept to market. Being recognized by L'Oréal's BIG BANG program is a tremendous honor and affirms our mission to transform the future of materials discovery."

Launched in 2020 in China then expanded to North Asia markets, BIG BANG is L'Oréal's flagship platform for co-creating breakthrough beauty solutions with cutting-edge startups. This year's program drew more than 700 applicants in North Asia- the largest number in its history. After a rigorous multi-stage evaluation, 19 companies were selected for recognition, including two from Japan.

About Matlantis

Jointly developed by PFN and ENEOS, Matlantis is a universal atomistic simulator that supports large-scale material discovery by reproducing new materials' behavior at an atomic level on the computer. PFN and ENEOS have incorporated a deep learning model into a conventional physical simulator to increase the simulation speed by tens of thousands of times and to support a wide variety of materials. Matlantis was launched in July 2021 as a cloud-based software-as-a-service by Matlantis Corp.