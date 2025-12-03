Future Market Insights, Inc.: FMI Reports Strong 11.7% CAGR Growth Outlook for the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Through 2035

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) today announced new findings from its latest flagship report on the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market, highlighting powerful growth momentum as pharmaceutical manufacturers accelerate innovation in metabolic and diabetes care. With global diabetes prevalence reaching record highs and healthcare systems shifting toward long-term disease management, GLP-1 receptor agonists continue to emerge as a transformative drug class for both glycemic control and weight management.

According to FMI's updated outlook, the GLP-1 receptor agonist market is projected to surge from USD 2.6 billion in 2025 to USD 7.8 billion by 2035, registering a robust 11.7% CAGR. The expansion is strongly supported by next-generation formulations, extended-release delivery systems, and the rapid clinical adoption of GLP-1 agents beyond diabetes-particularly in obesity and cardiovascular risk reduction.

Manufacturers Accelerate Innovation as Demand for Metabolic Therapies Intensifies

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are rapidly advancing self-administration devices, parenteral innovations, and combination therapies to elevate patient adherence and treatment outcomes. The industry is experiencing:

A pronounced shift toward once-weekly or extended-interval dosing

Clinical pipeline expansion targeting obesity, cardiovascular protection, and metabolic syndrome

Improved injectables with auto-injectors and pre-filled pens

Rising number of generics and biosimilars as patents expire

"GLP-1 receptor agonists have evolved from single-indication diabetes drugs to multi-benefit metabolic therapies," said an FMI spokesperson. "Manufacturers investing in delivery innovation, stability optimization, and oral alternatives are expected to lead the next decade of growth."

Exenatide Remains the Market Leader in 2025

Exenatide continues to command 24.4% of the drug-class share, supported by its strong safety record, clinical familiarity, and availability in both short-acting and extended-release forms. Increasing generic penetration is unlocking new affordability and accessibility, enabling wider adoption in emerging markets.

Parenteral Formulations Dominate with 63.2% Share

Parenteral delivery remains the gold standard due to optimal bioavailability for peptide-based therapies. Manufacturers' ongoing advancements in long-acting injectables and user-friendly pen devices are expected to maintain the segment's leading position over the decade.

Diabetes: The Core Indication with 59% Market Share

With nearly 90% of global diabetes cases attributed to type 2 diabetes, the demand for GLP-1 receptor agonists continues to grow rapidly. Their proven efficacy in:

lowering HbA1c

supporting weight reduction

reducing cardiovascular complications

positions them as a cornerstone in modern diabetes treatment guidelines. Improved insurance coverage and early-diagnosis initiatives are driving prescription volumes across major markets

Regional Growth Outlook: India and China Lead the Global Acceleration

FMI's country-wise analysis shows exceptional growth potential:

Country Forecast CAGR (2025-2035) India 24.70 % China 23.10 % United Kingdom 12.10 %

China

With urbanization, lifestyle shifts, and healthcare reforms, China's diabetic population is among the world's largest. Accessibility to advanced GLP-1 therapies continues improving under government-led healthcare expansion.

India

India represents the world's fastest-growing metabolic medicine market. High genetic predisposition, rising obesity rates, and improved awareness of early diabetes management are generating extraordinary demand for GLP-1 therapies.

United Kingdom

With a mature healthcare ecosystem, the UK continues to expand access through NHS coverage and proactive preventive-care programs.

Competitive Landscape: Manufacturers Strengthen Pipelines Amid Global Demand

Leading companies are focusing on clinical trials exploring cardiovascular outcomes, beta-cell preservation, and novel GLP-1/GLP-2 combinations. Major players include:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Amgen, Inc.

Innovent Biologics, Inc.

PegBio Co., Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Others

Request Full Report Sample pages -https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12346

Recent Innovations and Market-Shaping Developments

June 24, 2025: Eli Lilly introduced Orforglipron , a first-in-class oral non-peptide GLP-1 with promising Phase-2 outcomes.

Eli Lilly introduced , a first-in-class oral non-peptide GLP-1 with promising Phase-2 outcomes. October 22, 2025: Scientific Reports published novel long-acting chimeric GLP-1 molecules engineered with DARPin fusions.

Scientific Reports published novel long-acting chimeric GLP-1 molecules engineered with DARPin fusions. November 4, 2025: University of Tabriz researchers announced a breakthrough long-acting GLP-1 agonist candidate.

University of Tabriz researchers announced a breakthrough long-acting GLP-1 agonist candidate. August 2025: Landmark uptake of Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro reshaped the metabolic-care landscape, triggering surging market valuations for leading manufacturers.

Market Challenges

Despite strong momentum, FMI highlights several barriers:

High treatment costs affecting patient access

GI-related side effects during early therapy

Preference for oral alternatives among certain patient groups

Regulatory complexity for next-gen molecules

Limited awareness in developing region

About the Report

FMI's GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Report covers:

Top GLP-1 drugs globally

Demand for oral GLP-1 therapies

Comparison between Semaglutide and Ozempic

GLP-1 mechanisms, GLP-1 vs. GLP-2 studies

Market segmentation across drug class, indication, delivery route, and channel

Regional and country-level forecasts through 2035

The complete report is available for access upon purchase FMI Lucrative Dashboard -

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12346

For Yearly Subscription Please Contact us here - sales@futuremarketinsights.com

New Report on GLP - 1 along with Healthcare Trending Report-

GLP-1 Diabetes Treatment Drugs Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/glp-1-diabetes-treatment-drugs-market

GLP-1 Nutritional Support Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/glp-1-nutritional-support-market

Obesity GLP-1 Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/obesity-glp-1-market

OX40 Receptor Agonist Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ox-40-receptor-agonist-market

Short-Acting Beta-Agonists Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/short-acting-beta-agonists-market

Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/peptide-receptor-radionuclide-therapy-prrt-market

Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) Inhibitor Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fibroblast-growth-factor-receptor-inhibitor-market

Long-Acting Beta-Agonists Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/long-acting-beta-agonists-market

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/chimeric-antigen-receptor-t-cell-therapy-market

Why FMI - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

FMI iDEA Methodology - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/methodology

About FMI (Future Market Insights, Inc.):

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence, offering in-depth research across pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, and life sciences. With a global research network and advanced analytical frameworks, FMI supports manufacturers, investors, policymakers, and stakeholders in making informed strategic decisions.

Media Contact

Rahul Singh

AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 702-892-0828

For Sales - sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media - Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fmi-reports-strong-11-7-cagr-growth-outlook-for-the-glp-1-receptor-agonist-market-through-2035--302631818.html