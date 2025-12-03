CSRHub: Corporate Values vs. Political Behavior: The 67-Point Blind Spot

An analysis by Prime Directive Analytics highlights a major disconnect between companies' stated social values and their political spending decisions.

As previously seen on the CSRHub blog.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Each month, our data partner Prime Directive Analytics (PDA) publishes insights from their proprietary "Democracy" signal - a dataset that explores how corporate political activity aligns with stated ESG and social responsibility goals.

In their latest piece, "The 67-Point Blind Spot," PDA founder Jason Teed highlights a divergence between what companies publicly say about their values and how they act politically. The article explores this growing gap between corporate social statements and political engagement - a topic increasingly relevant to investors, consumers, and ESG professionals alike.

Read Jason's full article: Here

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of expert consensussustainability ratings, information, and tools. Clients use CSRHub's decisive data platform for global benchmarking, supply and value chain risk assessment and compliance readiness solutions. Founded in 2007, CSRHub covers over 60,000 public and private companies, and provides ESG performance scores on 42,000 companies from 134 industries in 158 countries. Our Big Data platform uses algorithms to aggregate, normalize and weight ESG metrics from 1,000 sources to produce a strong consensus signal on corporate sustainability performance.

Interested in learning more about CSRHub?

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CSRHub on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CSRHub

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/csrhub

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CSRHub

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/corporate-values-vs.-political-behavior-the-67-point-blind-spot-1114365