HONG KONG, Dec 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 26th Hong Kong Forum, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide, wrapped up after the successful two-day event attracted more than 320 representatives from Hong Kong business associations worldwide and business leaders from 33 countries and regions.This year's Hong Kong Forum focused on how enterprises can leverage Hong Kong's distinctive advantages of enjoying strong support from the Chinese Mainland and being closely connected to the world as an ideal springboard for expanding abroad. Also covered was how Hong Kong attracts talent and infuses innovative thinking across industries, driving transformation while creating more development opportunities. The programme featured keynote speeches, a series of networking activities, and local visits to give participants deeper insights into Hong Kong from multiple perspectives.Helping mainland enterprises 'go global' and tap into international marketsIn her welcome remarks, Margaret Wong, Chairperson of the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide, said: 'This year's Hong Kong Forum featured many exciting highlights, allowing associations to share experiences and insights across regions. This gave an opportunity to discuss collaborations between different business associations, Hong Kong business leaders, and cross-association collaborations. This year, we introduced new initiatives featuring local visit tracks and networking sessions specifically designed for young members.'Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, said in her opening remarks that, 'Nowadays, more mainland businesses are ready and keen to expand internationally. As a core member of this Task Force (GoGlobal Task Force), with the support of our 13 mainland offices, we will help mainland enterprises connect with service providers in Hong Kong, including financial, legal, IP and accounting professionals, and match them with partners and buyers in target overseas markets.'Outlining the HKTDC's strategic direction for the coming year, Sophia Chong added, 'Going forward at the HKTDC, we are to begin the first of another three-year plan to reinforce Hong Kong's role as superconnector and super value-adder, linking the Chinese Mainland and the world. This will create opportunities for not only Hong Kong companies, but also Federation members across business, finance, I&T and creative sectors, to name but a few. We will strengthen our city's foothold in emerging and mature markets. We will collaborate with our partners to do more outreach in your countries and regions.'One of the highlights this year is a newly added session, 'Dialogue with the HKTDC Chairman' hosted by Margaret Wong. During the dialogue, Professor Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, said: 'Amidst the growing economic and commercial interactions between China and global markets, Hong Kong solidifies its role as a superconnector and super value-adder. Hong Kong offers unique advantages including a stable financial infrastructure, a robust legal system, a diverse talent pool and comprehensive professional services. Collectively, these make Hong Kong an ideal place for any company that wants to do business in the Chinese Mainland or ASEAN.'Professor Frederick Ma mentioned that the HKTDC will enhance its flagship events, including the Asian Financial Forum (AFF) to be held from 26 to 27 January 2026, to enhance the business elements. 'A Global Business Summit will be introduced to extend AFF beyond the financial sector with a view to engaging commercial leaders across industries, particularly in high-growth sectors, and create connections between business operations and financial solutions.'Joseph Chan, the Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Government of Hong Kong SAR, attended the luncheon on the second day of the forum and delivered a remark.Hong Kong as a strategic springboard for global market expansionHong Kong serves as a two-way business platform, both as a super-connector and super value-adder between the Chinese Mainland and international markets, helping mainland enterprises 'go global,' and 'bringing in' global companies. At the 'Hong Kong: The Launchpad for Navigating Global Markets' plenary, Peter Yan, Director-General of the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises of the HKSAR Government, shared the stage with Tony Cheng, Managing Director & General Manager - Hong Kong/Macau of Merck Healthcare; Marco Galimberti, CEO - APAC of Venchi Asia Pacific; and Joanne Hon, Managing Director of Equinix Hong Kong.The discussion covered analysing global business environments and trends exploring how international enterprises can leverage Hong Kong as a strategic springboard for global market expansion. They highlighted Hong Kong's unique advantages, including its role as a gateway to the Chinese Mainland and Asia, access to a diverse consumer base, a highly internationalised business environment.The thematic session 'Creative Minds and Strategic Innovation in Fuelling Hong Kong's Economic Future' featured Garrick Lau, Head of Sustainability and Shared Value of Nan Fung Group; Simon Loong, Founder and Group CEO of WeLab; Kevin Ng, CEO of InnoBlock Technology; and Audrey Shum, Managing Director of Christie's Asia Pacific. The discussion explored how creativity and innovation can inject new momentum into Hong Kong's economic and cultural development, and how imaginative thinking can help address contemporary challenges and seize emerging opportunities.Young entrepreneurs inject fresh momentum into businessThe 'From Idea to Impact: Building a Thriving Business in Technology' plenary put the spotlight on a group of business leaders from innovative tech companies who shared insights on identifying market needs, developing sustainable business models, and tackling challenges faced during growth stages. Speakers included Natalie Chow, Co-founder and CEO of KIBO; Jason Li, Co-founder and CTO of Green Vigor; Eugene Siu, CEO and Co-founder of Petalife; and Suen Hau-shing, Co-founder of Onepile.This year's forum also introduced a new session, 'Meet the Mentor', inviting Andy Ann, the Chairman and CEO of NDN Group to engage with young entrepreneurs to share valuable advice and practical experience on entrepreneurship, and to encourage more of them to join the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide. The event was co-organised with the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce's Young Executives Club, and it also provided opportunities for young members to connect with local young talent and explore new business opportunities.Global chamber leaders explore Hong Kong's I&T and Cultural Design ProjectsDuring the forum, arrangements were made by the HKTDC for representatives to visit Hong Kong's innovation and technology infrastructure and cultural and design projects. Highlights included the Data Technology Hub and Advanced Manufacturing Centre at Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks, the Hong Kong Productivity Council, and the M+ Museum.The Hong Kong Forum is the annual flagship event of the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide. The Hong Kong Forum is the annual flagship event of the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide. Founded in 2000, the Federation today has a network of 49 business associations with membership of approximately 11,000 business executives and professionals from 38 countries and regions.Forum website: https://hkforum.hktdc.com/conference/hkforum/en The Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide is a unique network of 49 Hong Kong Business Associations in 38 countries and regions with about 11,000 individual associates. These Hong Kong Business Associations were started by overseas traders, buyers and professionals, who have strong business links to Hong Kong in their respective countries, for the purpose of networking and exchanging of business information and ideas. Each of these Associations has their own individual members who are top business people and SMEs in their home country. They are Hong Kong's closest allies and partners in the world market. With the help of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), these Associations formed the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide in November 2000. The Federation aims to achieve synergy among the global network of Hong Kong Business Associations. It provides an effective base for member associations to network and exchange information, thereby, generating business opportunities. Website: https://www.hkfederation.org.hk/about Website: https://www.hkfederation.org.hk/aboutAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.