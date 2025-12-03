Next Dynamics, Inc.: Next Dynamics Strengthens Financial Position and Advances Toward OTCQB Uplisting

Strategic balance sheet improvements and operational expansion align Next Dynamics with requirements for OTCQB and potential future Nasdaq consideration.

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / Next Dynamics (OTC:NEXD) ("Next Dynamics" or the "Company"), a Texas corporation, today announced that it has completed a series of strategic actions to further strengthen its financial position and streamline its capital structure as the Company moves toward its planned OTCQB uplisting.

As part of its capital optimization strategy, Next Dynamics converted certain legacy obligations into equity, simplifying the balance sheet and aligning long-term capital with ongoing operational and growth objectives. Additionally, OTC Markets has removed the Company's "Shell Risk" designation, reflecting the Company's active operations, expanding manufacturing footprint, and progress across multiple defense technology programs.

"These steps strengthen our foundation for long-term growth and support our strategic roadmap," said Rob MacIntyre, President and CEO of Next Dynamics. "We are advancing at a strong pace across our defense manufacturing and technology platforms, and this milestone further positions the Company for an uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market. As part of our broader capital markets strategy, we also intend to pursue the additional requirements necessary to become eligible for a future Nasdaq listing."

Next Dynamics continues to build momentum through advancements in automated manufacturing, robotics integration, and next-generation defense systems. With new licensing approvals, expanded production capabilities, and a maturing product pipeline, the Company is enhancing its ability to support NATO and allied partners with precision-engineered technologies and scalable industrial capacity.

About Next Dynamics Inc.

Next Dynamics (OTC:NEXD) is a global defense technology innovator developing, manufacturing, and licensing advanced military systems for NATO nations and allied partners. Its core capabilities include armament platforms, unmanned and manned tactical mobility systems, counter-UAS technologies, and mission-support solutions. The Company leverages in-house R&D, high-efficiency robotic manufacturing, and proprietary patented innovations-such as the A.S.A.P. (Advanced Small Arms Projectile)-to enhance modern defense readiness and industrial resilience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding uplisting plans, strategic positioning, and future operational initiatives. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "may," "should," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include market conditions, regulatory approvals, operational execution, and other risks described by the Company from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

