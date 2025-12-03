Anzeige
03.12.2025
WoodWorks - Wood Products Council: Call for Nominations: WoodWorks' 2026 Wood in Architecture Awards

Awards Recognize Mass Timber and Light-Frame Wood Design

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / WoodWorks invites architects and engineers to nominate their projects for the 2026 Wood in Architecture Awards. The annual awards program recognizes achievements in mass timber, light-frame wood, and hybrid buildings in the U.S. The deadline for nominations is January 26, 2026. Winners will be announced alongside the AIA Conference on Architecture and Design in San Diego, CA, in June 2026.

T3 Rino | Pickard Chilton | DLR Group

T3 Rino | Pickard Chilton | DLR Group

As a non-profit, WoodWorks assists project teams in designing and constructing successful wood buildings, and the Wood in Architecture Awards showcase the designers, developers, and other project stakeholders who are furthering excellence and innovation in wood design.

"The Wood in Architecture Awards celebrate the design teams shaping the future of commercial and multi-family wood construction. Every day, our team is inspired by the design and construction professionals we support who are working to incorporate wood in ways that better communities, local economies, and the tenant experience," said Jennifer Cover, PE, WoodWorks President and CEO. "We look forward to submissions that highlight real-world problem solving and design ingenuity - from navigating code complexities to integrating hybrid systems and maximizing affordability."

An independent jury of design and building professionals will select winning projects based on the following criteria: Design Excellence, Innovative Use of Wood, Sustainability and Resilience, and Market Impact. Winning design teams will also gain nationwide recognition via WoodWorks and the WoodWorks Innovation Network (WIN).

Projects awarded in 2025 include: 154 Broadway in Massachusetts; Adimab Laboratory Building in New Hampshire; The Blake School Early Learning Center in Minnesota; California College of the Arts Expansion in California; Kaiser Borsari Hall in Washington; Kresge College Expansion at the University of Santa Cruz in California; T3 RiNo in Colorado; Trinity University Dicki Hall + Business and Humanities District in Texas; and the Washington School for the Deaf Divine Academic and Hunter Gymnasium in Washington.

The deadline for submissions is midnight CST on January 26, 2026. There is no cost to nominate a project, and multiple submissions are encouraged. To be eligible, projects and their architecture firm must be located in the U.S., and construction must be complete by the nomination deadline. Structures other than buildings are not eligible.

Contact Information

Roxane Ward
Communications
media@woodworks.org

.

SOURCE: WoodWorks - Wood Products Council



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/call-for-nominations-woodworks-2026-wood-in-architecture-awards-1114241

