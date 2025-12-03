Hispanic Consumers Overindex on Streaming Consumption Versus Rest of U.S., New Nielsen Report Finds

Streaming drives 55.8% of total TV time for Hispanic viewers,

outpacing 46% for all of the U.S.

Report also found that Hispanic consumers are redefining today's ad environment through their distinct media consumption habits and passion for sports.

Originally published on Nielsen News Center

Hispanic consumers are leading the way when it comes to consumption of streaming content, a new Nielsen report finds.

In fact, streaming drives 55.8% of total TV time for Hispanic viewers, surpassing the 46% for the rest of the U.S. Furthermore, Hispanic audiences outpaced general U.S. viewership of streaming services YouTube, Netflix and Disney, that same report found.

The above is one of the notable findings in Nielsen's latest Diverse Intelligence Series report. Coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month, this month's edition, titled Curating The Narrative: How Hispanic Viewers Are Creating Their Media Experiences , takes a deep dive look at this demographic's media consumption and viewership habits.

Representing nearly 20% of the U.S. population and more than $4.1 trillion in purchasing power, U.S. Hispanics command cultural and economic power. Their digital- and mobile-first media consumption behaviors are driving and influencing broader trends in today's media/entertainment, technology and sports landscape.

"Brands that want to succeed in this environment must understand that Hispanic audiences are not waiting to be represented. They are building their own platforms, amplifying their culture, and demanding authenticity," said Stacie de Armas, SVP, Inclusive Insights at Nielsen. "Marketers must engage Hispanics authentically to take advantage of one of the most powerful and influential audiences in America today."

Key findings include:

Media Consumption & Viewership Habits:

Looking at total time spent with TV, streaming now drives 55.8% of total TV time for Hispanic audiences, outpacing the general U.S. population (46%).

Despite the shift to streaming, broadcast and cable remain a cultural touch point for Hispanic audiences, driven more by storytelling, shared experiences and variety shows. General drama makes up the largest share of Hispanics' time with broadcast programming, and 18% of all Hispanics' time spent with broadcast is spent with sports or sports adjacent content.

Yet, it's genres like variety shows and conversational programming that stand out uniquely strong for Hispanic viewers totaling nearly 20%. This signals a preference for emotionally resonant, family-oriented, and interactive formats, whether it's Casa de Famosos, Juego de Voces or even American Idol.

Radio and podcasts account for 79% of all daily audio time with ad supported platforms, with 62% of Hispanic podcast listeners more likely to call a number from a podcast ad than the general population.

Redefining Digital

56% of Hispanics wish they saw more representation while scrolling social feeds (63% among Spanish speakers).

They are 115% more likely to use CapCut, 80% more likely to use Linktree, and 29% more likely to use AI platforms like ChatGPT than the general population.

Despite this engagement, less than 1% of digital ad spend from U.S. online retailers went to Spanish-language websites in Q1 2025, exposing a major investment gap.

Nearly 96% of the Spanish-language online spend allocation was directed via YouTube, a platform that accounts for nearly 21% of Spanish-speaking audiences' TV time.

Reshaping Soccer's Future

Hispanics are 39% more likely to be avid MLS fans than the general population, with fandom rooted in community and family.

40% of all U.S. Hispanics already identify as World Cup fans, with enthusiasm strongest among first- and second-generation audiences.

Hispanic sports fans are 11% more likely to buy from a sponsoring brand and 12% more likely to recommend sponsors, showing the clear ROI of authentic sports partnerships.

70% of Hispanic World Cup fans plan to engage on social media and World Cup mobile apps.

"Today's report contains many actionable and timely insights for marketers," de Armas said. "First, there is a wonderful, two-fold growth story: Hispanic consumers are one of today's fastest-growing demographics, commanding both economic, cultural and technological clout. Secondly, this is coming at a time when streaming is also reaching a critical inflection point, including surpassing broadcast and cable combined for the first time, which we reported on back in May . It'll be interesting and noteworthy to track the momentum of these two growth vectors moving forward."

The full report can be found here .

