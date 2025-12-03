Nevada King Gold Corp.: Nevada King Completes Purchase Of Silver Park Patented Mining Claims

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSX-V: NKG; OTCQB: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the purchase of the Silver Park claims after satisfying the requirements of the option agreement announced in September 2024. Including the most recent payment as consideration, the Company has paid Ofor Silver LLC ("Ofor"), a total of US$75,000, in addition to the 100,000 common shares issued to Ofor on July 30, 2024, in exchange for three contiguous patented lode mining claims covering approximately 24 hectares, located ~2km from the Atlanta Resource Zone.

John Sclodnick, CEO of Nevada King commented: "Not only has the Silver Park target area become a key focus of our Phase III regional exploration program with gold and silver mineralization now confirmed over a 450m by 300m footprint with clear expansion potential, but the patented claims acquired offer significant flexibility from a permitting perspective in potential future development scenarios."

Research Agreement

Further to its news release of October 21, 2025, Nevada King clarifies its disclosure regarding its agreement with Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company-sponsored research firm located at 906-81 Navy Wharf Court, Toronto, ON M5V 3S2, to provide research reports on the Company based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management and to host three recorded interviews with the Company's management team (the "Services"). Atrium provides the Services in exchange for an upfront cash fee of $40,000. The term of the Services runs from October 22, 2025, to October 22, 2026 (the "Term"). At the end of the Term, the agreement will be deemed to remain in place and be extended on a month-to-month basis at $3,500 per month, unless otherwise agreed to by the parties or the agreement is terminated by either party. The Company's engagement of Atrium remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties and neither Atrium nor its insiders hold any common shares of the Company or securities convertible into common shares of the Company.

About Atrium Research

Atrium Research provides institutional quality company sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a 3- to 5-year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis. Atrium Research is wholly owned and operated by its Co-Founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nevada King VP Exploration, Justin Daley, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is focused on advancing and growing its 100% owned, past producing, 130km2 Atlanta Gold Mine project located along the Battle Mountain trend in southeast Nevada. The project hosts an NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained oxide resource of 1,020koz Au in the measured and indicated category (27.7M tonnes at 1.14 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 99koz Au (3.6M tonnes at 0.84 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Technical Report and Estimate of Gold and Silver Mineral Resources for the Atlanta Project, Lincoln County, Nevada, USA" with an effective date of September 6, 2024, and a report date of July 18, 2025, as prepared by RESPEC (formerly Mine Development Associates) and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca .

NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine by RESPEC 2025



Tonnes Au g/t Au oz Ag g/t Ag oz AuEq g/t AuEq oz Measured 3,430,100 1.55 170,800 16.96 1,870,200 1.65 182,000 Indicated 24,280,200 1.09 848,800 8.73 6,817,200 1.14 887,700 M&I 27,710,300 1.14 1,019,600 9.75 8,687,400 1.20 1,069,700 Inferred 3,638,400 0.84 98,500 2.56 299,500 0.85 99,800

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca .

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations and activities of Nevada King, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Nevada King, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, geologic, environmental, regulatory, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Nevada King does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

