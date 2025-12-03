A Swedish government agency is investing SEK 130 million ($13.8 million) in the next-generation indoor solar cell technology belonging to Exeger. The company's Powerfoyle solar cells are an evolution of dye-sensitized solar cells and are said to offer 1,000 times better conductivity.The Swedish Energy Agency has granted SEK 130 million ($13.8 million) to Swedish deep-tech company Exeger to support the development and industrialization of its next-generation indoor solar cell technology. Known as Powerfoyle, Exeger's solar cells are capable of transforming both indoor and outdoor light into electricity. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...