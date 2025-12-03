The partnership will help organizations with intricate ERP environments modernize finance operations and achieve transformation impact

Esker, the global authority in AI-powered business solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced a strategic partnership with Horváth, a global management consultancy for transformation, performance management and digitalization. Together, the companies will help large-scale organizations optimize working capital and operational performance by combining Esker's AI-powered cloud automation technology with Horváth's strategic capabilities.

"Partnering with Horváth allows Esker to bring even more strategic value to our customers," said Claire Valencony, Deputy Chief Revenue Officer at Esker. "By combining Esker's deep automation expertise with Horváth's strategic consulting knowledge, we help organizations bridge strategy and execution driving confident, rapid and measurable transformation in finance and supply chain operations."

According to industry research, fewer than half of global organizations successfully align their digital transformation efforts with measurable business outcomes. This partnership addresses that gap by combining Horváth's expertise in operational excellence with Esker's AI-driven automation, ensuring that digital transformation translates into measurable improvements in liquidity, cycle times and overall financial performance.

"Through this partnership, customers will benefit from a complete, end-to-end package that combines strategic consultancy with powerful, integrated solutions," said Patrick Bley, Head of Alliances for DACH at Esker. "This enables organizations with complex ERP environments to modernize finance and procurement more easily, reduce complexity and achieve faster, sustainable process improvements leveraging the combined expertise and experience of Esker and Horváth."

The partnership focuses on transforming key workflows including sourcing, contract and order management, procurement, accounts payable and receivable and invoice delivery to accelerate digital transformation, enhance process transparency and align technology investments with measurable business outcomes. This focus is reflected in the companies' first joint white paper, which examines how strategic process design and intelligent automation can improve working capital performance.

"At Horváth, we often see that standard ERP systems reach their limits when it comes to process automation, including AI enhancements, or when ERP environments become too fragmented," said Stefan Maus, Partner at Horváth. "Collaborating with Esker allows us to offer clients flexible and pragmatic options to bridge these gaps and achieve faster, more transparent and sustainable process improvements, all without any customer-specific development within the ERP systems themselves."

About Esker

Esker's AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO leverages the latest in Agentic AI and automation technologies to optimize working capital and cashflow, enhance strategic decision-making, and improve human-to-human relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. Esker's Source-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solutions automate any business process while supporting long-term growth strategies. Offering 40+ years of industry knowledge, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. To learn more about Esker, visit www.esker.com, follow us on LinkedIn and join the conversation at esker.com/blog.

About Horváth

Horváth is an international, independent management consultancy with 1,400 employees across locations in Europe, the United States and other global markets. As a top consultancy for transformation, performance management and digitalization, we lead companies and public organizations to sustainable success and long-term value creation. Horváth represents profound, innovative approaches and solutions based on our roots and values, shaped by our founder Professor Péter Horváth. Our clients, from executive to specialist level, appreciate our focus on efficiency and effectiveness as well as our trustful cooperation. Horváth has received numerous awards for its outstanding project results and high-level customer satisfaction.

