Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NDBJ | ISIN: US7181721090 | Ticker-Symbol: 4I1
Tradegate
03.12.25 | 17:21
131,00 Euro
-1,50 % -2,00
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
130,86131,0417:29
130,86131,0417:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2025 12:24 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ferrari N.V.: Ferrari Renews Its Partnership With Philip Morris International

Maranello (Italy), December 3, 2025 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari" or "the Company") announced today that Ferrari S.p.A., its wholly-owned Italian subsidiary, has renewed and strengthened its multi-year partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM).

Under the agreement - signed today and taking effect on January 1, 2026 - Philip Morris International becomes a Premium Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP and a Series Partner of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, continuing a collaboration that has spanned more than 50 years.

For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: media@ferrari.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.