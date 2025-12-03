Ferrari N.V.: Ferrari Renews Its Partnership With Philip Morris International

Maranello (Italy), December 3, 2025 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari" or "the Company") announced today that Ferrari S.p.A., its wholly-owned Italian subsidiary, has renewed and strengthened its multi-year partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM).

Under the agreement - signed today and taking effect on January 1, 2026 - Philip Morris International becomes a Premium Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP and a Series Partner of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, continuing a collaboration that has spanned more than 50 years.

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com