Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy Begins Shipments of IQ EV Charger 2 in the United States

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the first production shipments of its next-generation IQ- EV Charger 2 to customers across the United States. Designed in a sleek, modern black form factor, the IQ EV Charger 2 brings a premium aesthetic to home charging - pairing minimalist styling with rugged durability - and is designed to work seamlessly with Enphase solar and battery systems or as a powerful standalone charger. Watch the video here.

The IQ EV Charger 2 uses solar-aware charging that captures surplus solar power and adjusts charging in 1-amp steps to maximize clean-energy use. A single SKU supporting up to a 60-amp breaker simplifies inventory for installers. RFID access control keeps charging secure, and load balancing helps avoid panel upgrades by matching power to available capacity. The charger delivers up to 19.2 kW (J1772) and 22.1 kW (J3400 NACS) for flexible home and small-business use. Native 277 V support lets commercial sites connect without a step-down transformer, helping to reduce cost.

"The IQ EV Charger 2 brings together everything homeowners expect from a premium charging experience," said Sheryl Lane, CEO of Earth Electric Inc. "What really stands out to customers with Enphase Energy systems is how it uses even small amounts of surplus solar to deliver a true renewable charge, turning more clean energy into meaningful EV miles."

The IQ EV Charger 2 is UL listed and works with nearly all major EV brands. Its durable, weather-resistant NEMA 4 enclosure is built for long outdoor life, and a field-replaceable cable makes service easy. For businesses, the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) enables remote management and smart charging control for commercial deployments, while Modbus, an industry-standard communication protocol, provides local integration with site-level energy management systems. ISO 15118-20 compliant hardware and software enable readiness for future AC bidirectional capabilities, preparing customers for anticipated vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid functionality. Each unit includes an accurate embedded meter for energy monitoring and comes with a five-year limited warranty and 24/7 support.

"The new Enphase IQ EV Charger offers some exceptional qualities," said Josh Mason, president at BlueSky Energy Advisors. "For Enphase solar and battery system owners, its ability to dynamically charge at 1A increments helps enhance charging directly from the sun, and even better, it's able to intelligently charge even during a grid-outage. Its rugged design, sleek finish, and simple interface make it a long-lasting, great-looking charger for any home."

"EV charging is becoming a natural extension of the home energy system, and the IQ EV Charger 2 gives homeowners a smarter, faster, and more beautiful way to charge with solar," said Jayant Somani, senior vice president and general manager of the digital business unit at Enphase Energy. "It puts people fully in control - charging on their terms, helping maximize savings with more renewable energy. With shipments underway, we're thrilled to bring this next-generation experience to customers across the United States."

In addition to the first U.S. shipments, the IQ EV Charger 2 is now also available in Canada, following its debut earlier this year across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Additional global availability is planned for 2026. For more information about the IQ EV Charger 2 in the United States, please visit the Enphase website for installers and homeowners.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power - and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 84.8 million microinverters, and more than 5.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ -

