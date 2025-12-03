Blue Gold Limited: Blue Gold Closes $15 Million Facility to Launch Gold Trading Activity

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) ("Blue Gold" or the "Company"), today announces that it has expanded its partnership with DL Hudson Dunes (UAE) to include a $15 million gold trading facility to enable it to undertake proprietary gold trades.

The gold trading facility is targeted at acquiring gold from mines and licensed aggregators globally, leveraging Blue Gold's existing network of relationships in the sector. Blue Gold is targeting 2-3 trades per month with a projected profit margin of between 1% and 5% per trade. In addition, to providing the trading facility, DL Hudson Dunes will act as a partner to Blue Gold on each trade, enabling Blue Gold to leverage the legal, compliance and commercial experience of the trading group.

Andrew Cavaghan, CEO of Blue Gold Limited commented, "Our relationship with DL Hudson Dunes enables us to create two distinct revenue streams and value drivers for our shareholders:

"Tokenisation of gold creates on-ramp fees of up to 3% every time we create and sell a gold-backed token. Once created Blue Gold then receives transaction fees of circa 0.02% every time that token changes hands thereafter. This essentially embeds an annuity income for the Company, similar to having Assets Under Management (AUM) for a fund management business. The 1m oz gold supply agreement with DL Hudson Dunes, announced on December 2, 2025, gives us the capacity to create $4.2bn of tokens in circulation at today's gold prices.

"Proprietary trading (announced today), enables Blue Gold to move upstream of the token and capture an additional margin by acquiring gold at a discount to the gold price (targeting 1%-5% net profit). We will do this by working with long-term trusted relationships, who are licensed gold producers. The $15m trading facility announced today gives us the capacity to complete between $30m and $45m worth of gold trades each month with a 1%-5% profit margin.

"In the future we plan to move further upstream to capture the larger gold production margins through mining. This will be via the anticipated restart of the Bogoso and Prestea mine (following the resolution of the lease dispute), and through the acquisition and operation of other mines in West Africa and Latin America, where we are actively engaged in various acquisition processes.

"Downstream (of the tokenized gold) we are seeking to capture additional margin through the introduction of our fintech wallet, by Q3 2026, which will enable holders of the Standard Gold Coin to spend their token through the 'One App', including via a branded credit or debit card. This will generate additional fees for Blue Gold and make the token more accessible to holders.

"Overall, our business is focused on capturing margin at each stage of the gold production, tokenisation and spending lifecycle, to create a blend of high-quality recurring revenue (tokenisation) and higher margin transactional activities, namely proprietary trading, mining, and fintech services."

About DL Hudson Dunes

DL Hudson Dunes, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, is a global commodity trading enterprise specializing in ferrous and non-ferrous metals, oil and gas products, and recycled materials. Its international operations span Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas, leveraging Dubai's status as a strategic hub for energy and metals trading.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company's mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.??

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited's shell company report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 1, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit https://bluegoldmine.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption.

