BRAZIL POTASH CORP: Brazil Potash Initiates Artificial Intelligence Powered X-Ray Ore Sorting Trial as Technology Shows High Potential to Substantially Reduce Costs

MANAUS, Brazil, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. ("Brazil Potash" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company with a critical mineral potash agriculture project, the Autazes Project, today announced the initiation of an Artificial Intelligence Optical Ore Sorting trial to evaluate underground pre-concentration technology that could significantly enhance project economics and operational efficiency.

The Company is conducting trials with advanced AI-powered X-ray Transmission (XRT) sorting technology to pre-sort mined ore either underground prior to hoisting or at surface prior to processing. This innovative approach utilizes artificial intelligence algorithms combined with optical sensing technology to identify and separate valuable potash ore from waste material. This results in the potential to significantly reduce the main mine shaft diameter and/or processing plant size resulting in lower construction and operating costs.

"Artificial Intelligence is changing industries all over the world, now mining is joining the AI future. This AI powered X-ray optical sorting trial represents a potential game-changer for the Autazes Project economics," said Matt Simpson, CEO of Brazil Potash. "Recent successful application of AI at a commercial potash operation have demonstrated the ability to concentrate ore by approximately 50% underground before it is hoisted to surface and fed to the processing plant. If we can replicate these results at Autazes, the implications for our capital requirements and operational efficiency are profound."

AI Technology Overview and Potential Benefits

The AI optical ore sorting technology being trialed combines advanced X-ray Transmission sensing with sophisticated machine learning algorithms to identify and separate valuable potash minerals from waste rock in real-time. The system analyzes the atomic density and composition of individual rock particles as they pass through the sorting equipment, making split-second decisions to direct each particle to either the concentrate or waste stream.

The AI-powered optical ore sorting technology being evaluated offers several compelling advantages for the Autazes Project:

Reduced Processing Plant Size: By concentrating ore underground prior to hoisting, the required capacity of the surface processing plant could potentially be reduced significantly, materially lowering construction capital requirements.

Improved Grade to Plant: Increasing the potassium chloride content in the ore delivered to the processing plant could improved overall process efficiency resulting in lower operating costs.

Reduced Hoisting Shaft Diameter: This AI technology could potentially enable the Company to either construct a smaller diameter main shaft, reducing both construction time and cost, or maintain current shaft specifications to accommodate substantial future production increases with minimal additional capital investment.

Enhanced Operational Efficiency and Sustainability: Pre-concentration of ore underground reduces the volume of material required to be hoisted and processed, potentially lowering ongoing mine energy consumption and resulting operational costs.





About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world's largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world's largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil's largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash's management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash's production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil's reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

