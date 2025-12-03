ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.: ConnectM Announces $35 Million Annual Organic Revenue Run Rate and Returns to Positive Stockholders' Equity

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CNTM) ("ConnectM" or the "Company"), a constellation of technology-driven businesses powering the modern energy economy, today announced a current annual organic revenue run rate of $35 million, based on its existing operations and excluding revenue from its recently completed acquisitions of Amperics and Geo Impex. This compares to revenue of $22.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of approximately 54% on an annualized basis. After giving effect to the Amperics and Geo Impex acquisitions, the Company currently has positive stockholders' equity of $750K, a sharp turnaround from a $50 million stockholders' deficit following its de-SPAC transaction in July 2024.

All financial figures in this press release are approximate and may be rounded.

Through these acquisitions and the continued build-out of its technology subsidiary, Keen Labs, and its leading-edge battery power, energy storage and backup power capabilities, the Company is laser-focused and well positioned to capitalize on the critical need and market's insatiable demand for these solutions.

Revenue Run Rate and Equity Highlights

Current annual organic revenue run rate of $35 million, based on the Company's existing operations and excluding revenue from Amperics and Geo Impex, compared to $22.7 million of revenue in FY 2024.

Stockholders' equity is $750K positive, pro forma for Amperics and Geo Impex.

Represents a swing of more than $50 million in stockholders' equity since July 2024.





From $50 Million Deficit to Positive Equity

Following its July 2024 de-SPAC combination, ConnectM reported an initial stockholders' deficit of $50 million, driven by redemptions, limited public float and legacy liabilities. Since then, the Company has:

Retired or exchanged more than $10 million of legacy debt and derivative liabilities year-to-date 2025.

Settled the senior secured Libertas facility and removed Libertas' lien on Company assets.

Simplified its capital structure through conversions, settlements and targeted equity issuances.





After giving effect to its acquisitions of Amperics and Geo Impex, ConnectM has $750K of positive stockholders' equity, a key milestone as the Company prepares for a potential uplisting to a national exchange.

Building a High-Growth Energy and AI Platform

ConnectM's growth is being driven by its Energy Intelligence Network and technology subsidiary Keen Labs, which focuses on AI, battery systems and distributed energy infrastructure. Recent strategic actions include:

Acquisition of Amperics, adding next-generation hybrid battery technology to support virtual power plants and energy-intelligent AI data centers.

Acquisition of Geo Impex & Logistics, providing a regulatory-approved site for AI-driven data center and multimodal logistics development.

Expansion of its service and energy footprint through prior acquisitions of Air Temp Service Co. and Cambridge Energy Resources Ltd.

Development of a growing pipeline of opportunities with customers in electrification, logistics, distributed energy and AI infrastructure.

"Reaching an annual organic revenue run rate of $35 million, up from $22.7 million of revenue in 2024, while moving from a $50 million stockholders' deficit to a positive equity position, underscores the strength of our turnaround," said Bhaskar Panigrahi, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ConnectM. "We believe our combination of high-growth revenue, balance sheet repair and strategic acquisitions positions ConnectM as a differentiated small-cap story at the intersection of energy, infrastructure and AI."

Looking Ahead

ConnectM's near- and medium-term priorities include:

Scaling revenue and margins across the Owned Service Network, Logistics and Keen Labs technology platforms.

Continuing to reduce liabilities and raise growth capital on an opportunistic basis.

Integrating recent acquisitions and pursuing targeted M&A in electrification, logistics and AI-driven energy infrastructure.

Advancing Keen Labs' battery, distributed energy and AI infrastructure initiatives, including ongoing discussions with leading AI hyperscalers and data center partners regarding potential collaborations and deployments.

Working with ThinkEquity LLC to refine the Company's capital markets strategy and prepare its governance, reporting and capital structure for a potential uplisting to a major U.S. exchange, subject to market conditions and applicable listing requirements.

Working with ThinkEquity LLC to refine the Company's capital markets strategy and prepare its governance, reporting and capital structure for a potential uplisting to a major U.S. exchange, subject to market conditions and applicable listing requirements.

About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM is a constellation of technology-driven businesses powering the modern energy economy. Through its Owned Service Network, Managed Solutions, Logistics and technology subsidiary Keen Labs, the Company delivers AI-powered electrification, distributed energy, last-mile delivery and industrial IoT solutions to customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.connectm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding our future financial performance and our strategy, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "project" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. We caution you that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, we caution you that the forward-looking statements regarding the Company contained in this press release are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and ConnectM is under no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

