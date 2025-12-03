Amplia Therapuetics Limited: Key Narmafotinib Patent Granted in the U.S.

Highlights

The Company has received a Certificate of Grant from the US Patent and Trademark Office for a key patent for the FAK inhibitor narmafotinib

The patent extends protection for narmafotinib to at least 2040

Melbourne, Australia, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX; OTCQB:INNMF), ("Amplia" or the "Company"), announces that it has received formal notification from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that a key patent titled A salt and crystal form of a FAK Inhibitor has been granted. The Certificate of Grant follows on from the notification of allowance of the patent from the USPTO received in September1-

This key patent protects the specific form of narmafotinib being developed clinically by the Company. The patent has already been granted in various important jurisdictions including Europe, Japan, India, Korea and Australia. Granting of this patent extends protection of narmafotinib out to a least 2040 in these jurisdictions. Protection in other regions is under review by the respective patent offices.

Amplia CEO Dr Chris Burns says, "With the granting of this patent in the US and other key pharmaceutical markets, we are strengthening narmafotinib's patent portfolio to protect and maximize the Company's intellectual property for the long term."

About Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. FAK is an increasingly important target in the field of cancer and Amplia has a particular development focus in fibrotic cancers such as pancreatic and ovarian cancer. FAK also plays a significant role in a number of chronic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information visit www.ampliatx.com and follow Amplia on X (@ampliatx) and LinkedIn-

About Narmafotinib

Narmafotinib (AMP945) is the company's best-in-class inhibitor of the protein FAK, a protein over-expressed in pancreatic cancer and a drug target gaining increasing attention for its role in solid tumors. The drug, which is a highly potent and selective inhibitor of FAK, has shown promising data in a range of preclinical cancer studies. Narmafotinib is currently undergoing a clinical trial (the ACCENT trial) where it is dosed in combination with the chemotherapies gemcitabine and Abraxane in first-line patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The trial has already achieved its primary endpoint in achieving a confirmed response rate of 33%, superior to 23% reported in the benchmark MPACT study for gemcitabine and Abraxane alone. An interim median PFS of 7.6 months has also been reported. A second trial - AMPLICITY - has recently opened and is being run under an IND at sites in Australia and the US, investigating the combination of narmafotinib with the chemotherapy FOLFIRINOX in advanced pancreatic cancer patients.

1ASX Announcement, 30 September 2025

Investor Contact:

Dr Chris Burns

Chief Executive Officer

chris@ampliatx.com

U.S. Contact:

Robert Giordano

rjgiordano@ggrouplifesciences.com

+1 917 327 3938



Media Contact:

H^CK Director, Haley Chartres

haley@hck.digital

+61 423 139 163

U.S. Media:

media@ampliatx.com

