Windtree Therapeutics Announces It Has Signed a Letter of Intent to Acquire CommLoan, Inc. a Revenue Generating Company in the Rapidly Growing Fintech Space

Windtree is executing its corporate strategy to diversify its business with revenue and profit generating divisions

CommLoan, Inc. is a tech company focused on transforming the way middle market loans are originated

CommLoan has streamlined the process of obtaining commercial real estate financing

WARRINGTON, Pa., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. ("Windtree" or "the Company") (OTCID: WINT), a diversified company with several divisions and focused on becoming a revenue generating company, announced that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire CommLoan, Inc., a commercial tech finance company.

CommLoan will retain key employees and become a subsidiary of Windtree. Windtree has provided bridge financing to CommLoan during this transition period.

"Windtree is pleased to add a revenue generating fintech business as our subsidiary," said Jed Latkin, Chief Executive Officer of Windtree. "We have spent several quarters trying to find the right business to spearhead our growth initiatives and we are very enthusiastic that CommLoan provides us with a unique advantage to seize on the growing trend in using software and AI to streamline the lending process. CommLoan has put together a massive proprietary database that would take years to replicate and creates a massive moat between them and the other companies trying to compete in this space."

"We've spent years developing technology that revolutionizes how commercial real estate loans are originated. Joining forces with Windtree positions us to accelerate that mission while maintaining control of our long-term direction. This marks an exciting new chapter for CommLoan as we prepare for rapid expansion and the path ahead," said Mitch Ginsberg, CEO and Founder of CommLoan.

About Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a diversified company with several divisions and focused on becoming a revenue generating company with future profitability.

About CommLoan, Inc.

CommLoan is a commercial real estate lending technology company operating the first true commercial mortgage lending marketplace. Through its proprietary platform, CUPID, CommLoan connects borrowers and originators with hundreds of active lenders nationwide, allowing users to efficiently compare rates, terms, and loan structures across property types, including multifamily, retail, office, industrial, healthcare, and SBA financing. Established in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, CommLoan is redefining commercial mortgage lending through technology, transparency, and data-driven efficiency. For more information, visit www.commloan.com.

