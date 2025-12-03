Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2025) - Susan Rimmer, SEVP and Group Head, Commercial Banking & Wealth Management, Bob Cancelli, EVP and Head, CIBC Wood Gundy, Investment Counsel and Investors Edge, and Rob Djurfeldt, Managing Director and Region Head, Ontario and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Foundation, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the 41st anniversary of CIBC Miracle Day.





On the first Wednesday of every December, participating CIBC Capital Markets and CIBC Wood Gundy teams donate a portion of their fees and commissions to help kids access vital support services and programs. Through CIBC Miracle Day, CIBC Foundation granted more than $6 million to support local charities committed to improving the lives of children in our communities in the last year alone. CIBC Miracle Day is part of CIBC Foundation, which aims to create a world where everyone has the opportunity to realize their ambition.

