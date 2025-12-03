With reference to an announcement made public by Amaroq Ltd. (symbol: AMRQ) on December 2, 2025, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on December 4, 2025.

ISIN CA02311U1030 Company name Amaroq Ltd. Total share capital before the increase ISK 454.106.653 (454.106.653 shares) Increase in share capital ISK 864.806 (864.806 shares) Total share capital following the increase ISK 454.971.459 (454.971.459 shares) Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol AMRQ Orderbook ID 273304