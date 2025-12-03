With reference to an announcement made public by Amaroq Ltd. (symbol: AMRQ) on December 2, 2025, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on December 4, 2025.
|ISIN
|CA02311U1030
|Company name
|Amaroq Ltd.
|Total share capital before the increase
|ISK 454.106.653 (454.106.653 shares)
|Increase in share capital
|ISK 864.806 (864.806 shares)
|Total share capital following the increase
|ISK 454.971.459 (454.971.459 shares)
|Nominal value of each share
|1 kr.
|Symbol
|AMRQ
|Orderbook ID
|273304
