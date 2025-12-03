Gold- und Silberrausch: Was ist bei Newmont, Barrick & Co. noch drin?
© 2025 aktienlust.tv
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|77,41
|77,58
|17:35
|77,38
|77,60
|17:35
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|17:10
|Barrick Wraps Up Tongon Interests' Divestiture to Atlantic Group
|16:30
|Gold- und Silberrausch: Was ist bei Newmont, Barrick & Co. noch drin?
|Gold- und Silberrausch: Was ist bei Newmont, Barrick & Co. noch drin
► Artikel lesen
|13:58
|Appian Capital Advisory: Appian backs Atlantic Group buyout of Barrick gold mine in Côte d'Ivoire
|ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Capital Advisory Limited ("Appian"), the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private capital funds that invest in...
► Artikel lesen
|13:43
|Barrick completes Tongon gold mine divestiture in Côte d'Ivoire
|10:38
|BARRICK MINING CORPORATION vor explosivem Ausbruch!
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:30
|Gold- und Silberrausch: Was ist bei Newmont, Barrick & Co. noch drin?
|Gold- und Silberrausch: Was ist bei Newmont, Barrick & Co. noch drin
► Artikel lesen
|14:10
|Can Newmont's Record Free Cash Flow Momentum Carry Into Q4?
|10:38
|NEWMONT CORPORATION kurz vor dem explosiven Ausbruch!
|Di
|Newmont Corporation Stock: Is NEM Outperforming the Basic Materials Sector?
|Di
|NEWMONT CORPORATION zündet - jetzt entscheidet sich alles!
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BARRICK MINING CORPORATION
|35,115
|-0,55 %
|NEWMONT CORPORATION
|77,31
|-0,66 %