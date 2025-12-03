DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Amundi Index Solutions (PRIC,CBDG,AGHG,GOVG,C024,AEMD,AEMU,CE2D,MSCW,PRIP,PRUC,PRUB,YIEL,MTHG,GCBH,GTBG,SADA,AMEG,MSDG,MSDU,MFDD,ESDU,ESDG,CJ1P,MPXG,PRIR,PRIE,PRIZ,PRIG,PRHG,PRJU,PRIJ,PRUK,PRIT,500D,USIG,USIX,LEMB,USHY,UHYG) Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 03-Dec-2025 / 15:58 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered Office: 5, allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 206.810 (the "company") ______________________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS December 02, 2025 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: - Ex-date: December 9, 2025 - Record date: December 10, 2025 - Payment date: December 11, 2025 ETF Name ISIN Share Class TIDM Listing Distribution Income Amount Sedol Currency Currency (in share class currency) Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS LU1931975079 EUR PRIC LN GBX 0.48 BJJZ279 ETF Dist Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS LU2977997209 GBP CBDG LN GBP 0.15 BR3TC39 ETF GBP Hedged Dist Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond LU2355200523 GBP AGHG LN GBX 1.33 BLD3B54 UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist Amundi Core Global Government Bond LU2355200796 GBP GOVG LN GBX 1.15 BLD3B76 UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS LU2572256746 USD C024 LN GBP 3.43 BSY3M15 ETF Dist Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets LU1737652583 EUR AEMD LN GBX 1.15 BJ5L7L0 UCITS ETF EUR Dist Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets LU2277591868 USD AEMU LN USD 0.97 BM9TTL5 UCITS ETF USD Dist Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Dist LU1737652310 EUR CE2D LN GBX 1.87 BFMN1Z3 Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF LU2572257124 USD MSCW LN GBP 1.70 BRBQX17 Dist Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS LU2037749152 USD PRIP LN GBX 0.83 BKPT5K6 ETF Dist Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS LU2037749152 USD PRUC LN USD 0.83 BJRDFD2 ETF Dist Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS LU2621112452 GBP PRUB LN GBP 0.48 BL56JL3 ETF GBP Hedged Dist Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond LU1812090543 EUR YIEL LN EUR 4.36 BG0V480 ESG UCITS ETF Dist Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS LU2891728078 GBP MTHG LN GBP 0.28 BT28WL9 ETF GBP Hedged Dist Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged LU2780871237 GBP GCBH LN GBP 0.19 BT21PY2 Dist Amundi Global Treasury Bond UCITS ETF LU2977964027 GBP GTBG LN GBP 0.15 BR3TC17 GBP Hedged Dist Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris LU2300294589 USD SADA LN USD 0.70 BNYC3G9 Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - LU2469335371 GBP AMEG LN GBX 1.06 BQ0JV83 GBP (D) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI LU2059756754 USD MSDG LN GBX 1.15 BKPJ3Q8 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI LU2059756754 USD MSDU LN USD 1.15 BKPJ3R9 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Broad Transition LU0908501132 EUR MFDD LN GBP 5.84 BFWGR32 UCITS ETF DIST Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris LU2059756598 EUR ESDU LN USD 1.38 BKPJ3N5 Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris LU2059756598 EUR ESDG LN GBX 1.38 BKPJ3M4 Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition LU2668197069 GBP CJ1P LN GBP 0.20 BN6M624 UCITS ETF GBP DIST Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - LU2469335298 GBP MPXG LN GBX 1.48 BQ0JV72 GBP (D) Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond LU1931975152 EUR PRIR LN GBX 0.46 BJJZ280 UCITS ETF Dist Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931974262 EUR PRIE LN GBX 0.85 BJJZ224 Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931974429 EUR PRIZ LN GBX 0.90 BJJZ235 Amundi Prime Global Government Bond LU1931975236 EUR PRIG LN GBX 0.48 BJJZ291 UCITS ETF Dist Amundi Prime Global Government Bond LU2977996904 GBP PRHG LN GBP 0.09 BS5Y7D4 UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931974775 JPY PRJU LN USD 100.00 BM9TTP9 Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931974775 JPY PRIJ LN GBX 100.00 BJJZ257 Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS LU2182388152 GBP PRUK LN GBX 0.87 BK80XD5 ETF DR - GBP (D) Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR LU1931975319 USD PRIT LN GBX 0.60 BJJZ2B3 (D) Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist LU2391437253 USD 500D LN USD 0.67 BPBLXK7 Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate LU1285959703 USD USIG LN USD 4.08 BYMK3B7 Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate LU1285959703 USD USIX LN GBX 4.08 BYMK4L4 Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government LU1686830909 USD LEMB LN USD 4.22 BG0V491 Bond UCITS ETF Dist Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond LU1435356149 USD USHY LN USD 5.56 BYM7556 ESG UCITS ETF Dist Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond LU1435356149 USD UHYG LN GBP 5.56 BYT42Y8 ESG UCITS ETF Dist

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931975079, LU2977997209, LU2355200523, LU2355200796, LU2572256746, LU1737652583, LU2277591868, LU1737652310, LU2572257124, LU2037749152, LU2037749152, LU2621112452, LU1812090543, LU2891728078, LU2780871237, LU2977964027, LU2300294589, LU2469335371, LU2059756754, LU2059756754, LU0908501132, LU2059756598, LU2059756598, LU2668197069, LU2469335298, LU1931975152, LU1931974262, LU1931974429, LU1931975236, LU2977996904, LU1931974775, LU1931974775, LU2182388152, LU1931975319, LU2391437253, LU1285959703, LU1285959703, LU1686830909, LU1435356149, LU1435356149 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: PRIC,CBDG,AGHG,GOVG,C024,AEMD,AEMU,CE2D,MSCW,PRIP,PRUC,PRUB,YIEL,MTHG,GCBH,GTBG,SADA,AMEG,MSDG,MSDU,MFDD,ESDU,ESDG,CJ1P,MPXG,PRIR,PRIE,PRIZ,PRIG,PRHG,PRJU,PRIJ,PRUK,PRIT,500D,USIG,USIX,LEMB,USHY,UHYG LEI Code: 549300W7KKNXBMESYV26 Sequence No.: 410240 EQS News ID: 2239756 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2239756&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2025 09:58 ET (14:58 GMT)