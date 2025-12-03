Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
03.12.2025 16:33 Uhr
228 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi Index Solutions: Notice to Shareholders

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Amundi Index Solutions 
(PRIC,CBDG,AGHG,GOVG,C024,AEMD,AEMU,CE2D,MSCW,PRIP,PRUC,PRUB,YIEL,MTHG,GCBH,GTBG,SADA,AMEG,MSDG,MSDU,MFDD,ESDU,ESDG,CJ1P,MPXG,PRIR,PRIE,PRIZ,PRIG,PRHG,PRJU,PRIJ,PRUK,PRIT,500D,USIG,USIX,LEMB,USHY,UHYG) 
Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
03-Dec-2025 / 15:58 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS 
 
Société d'investissement à capital variable 
 
Registered Office: 5, allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg 
 
RCS Luxembourg B 206.810 
 
(the "company") 
 
______________________________________________________________________ 

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
 
December 02, 2025 

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS 
distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. 
 
The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: 

 - Ex-date: December 9, 2025 
 - Record date: December 10, 2025 
 - Payment date: December 11, 2025 
  
 
ETF Name                ISIN     Share Class TIDM  Listing  Distribution Income Amount Sedol 
                          Currency       Currency  (in share class currency) 
 
 
Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS  LU1931975079 EUR     PRIC LN GBX    0.48            BJJZ279 
ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS  LU2977997209 GBP     CBDG LN GBP    0.15            BR3TC39 
ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
 
 
Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond   LU2355200523 GBP     AGHG LN GBX    1.33            BLD3B54 
UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
 
 
Amundi Core Global Government Bond   LU2355200796 GBP     GOVG LN GBX    1.15            BLD3B76 
UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
 
 
Amundi Core MSCI China A Swap UCITS  LU2572256746 USD     C024 LN GBP    3.43            BSY3M15 
ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets   LU1737652583 EUR     AEMD LN GBX    1.15            BJ5L7L0 
UCITS ETF EUR Dist 
 
 
Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets   LU2277591868 USD     AEMU LN USD    0.97            BM9TTL5 
UCITS ETF USD Dist 
 
 
Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Dist LU1737652310 EUR     CE2D LN GBX    1.87            BFMN1Z3 
 
Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF LU2572257124 USD     MSCW LN GBP    1.70            BRBQX17 
Dist 
 
 
Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS  LU2037749152 USD     PRIP LN GBX    0.83            BKPT5K6 
ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS  LU2037749152 USD     PRUC LN USD    0.83            BJRDFD2 
ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS  LU2621112452 GBP     PRUB LN GBP    0.48            BL56JL3 
ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
 
 
Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond  LU1812090543 EUR     YIEL LN EUR    4.36            BG0V480 
ESG UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS LU2891728078 GBP     MTHG LN GBP    0.28            BT28WL9 
ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
 
 
Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y 
Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged LU2780871237 GBP     GCBH LN GBP    0.19            BT21PY2 
Dist 
 
 
Amundi Global Treasury Bond UCITS ETF LU2977964027 GBP     GTBG LN GBP    0.15            BR3TC17 
GBP Hedged Dist 
 
 
Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris LU2300294589 USD     SADA LN USD    0.70            BNYC3G9 
Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI 
Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR -  LU2469335371 GBP     AMEG LN GBX    1.06            BQ0JV83 
GBP (D) 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI    LU2059756754 USD     MSDG LN GBX    1.15            BKPJ3Q8 
Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI    LU2059756754 USD     MSDU LN USD    1.15            BKPJ3R9 
Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) 
 
 
Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Broad Transition  LU0908501132 EUR     MFDD LN GBP    5.84            BFWGR32 
UCITS ETF DIST 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris  LU2059756598 EUR     ESDU LN USD    1.38            BKPJ3N5 
Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris  LU2059756598 EUR     ESDG LN GBX    1.38            BKPJ3M4 
Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition LU2668197069 GBP     CJ1P LN GBP    0.20            BN6M624 
UCITS ETF GBP DIST 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI 
Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR -  LU2469335298 GBP     MPXG LN GBX    1.48            BQ0JV72 
GBP (D) 
 
 
Amundi Prime Euro Government Bond   LU1931975152 EUR     PRIR LN GBX    0.46            BJJZ280 
UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D)  LU1931974262 EUR     PRIE LN GBX    0.85            BJJZ224 
 
Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) LU1931974429 EUR     PRIZ LN GBX    0.90            BJJZ235 
 
Amundi Prime Global Government Bond  LU1931975236 EUR     PRIG LN GBX    0.48            BJJZ291 
UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi Prime Global Government Bond  LU2977996904 GBP     PRHG LN GBP    0.09            BS5Y7D4 
UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
 
 
Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D)  LU1931974775 JPY     PRJU LN USD    100.00           BM9TTP9 
 
Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D)  LU1931974775 JPY     PRIJ LN GBX    100.00           BJJZ257 
 
Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS LU2182388152 GBP     PRUK LN GBX    0.87            BK80XD5 
ETF DR - GBP (D) 
 
 
Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR LU1931975319 USD     PRIT LN GBX    0.60            BJJZ2B3 
(D) 
 
 
Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist LU2391437253 USD     500D LN USD    0.67            BPBLXK7 
 
Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate   LU1285959703 USD     USIG LN USD    4.08            BYMK3B7 
Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate   LU1285959703 USD     USIX LN GBX    4.08            BYMK4L4 
Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government LU1686830909 USD     LEMB LN USD    4.22            BG0V491 
Bond UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond  LU1435356149 USD     USHY LN USD    5.56            BYM7556 
ESG UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond  LU1435356149 USD     UHYG LN GBP    5.56            BYT42Y8 
ESG UCITS ETF Dist

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1931975079, LU2977997209, LU2355200523, LU2355200796, LU2572256746, LU1737652583, LU2277591868, LU1737652310, 
        LU2572257124, LU2037749152, LU2037749152, LU2621112452, LU1812090543, LU2891728078, LU2780871237, LU2977964027, 
        LU2300294589, LU2469335371, LU2059756754, LU2059756754, LU0908501132, LU2059756598, LU2059756598, LU2668197069, 
        LU2469335298, LU1931975152, LU1931974262, LU1931974429, LU1931975236, LU2977996904, LU1931974775, LU1931974775, 
        LU2182388152, LU1931975319, LU2391437253, LU1285959703, LU1285959703, LU1686830909, LU1435356149, LU1435356149 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     PRIC,CBDG,AGHG,GOVG,C024,AEMD,AEMU,CE2D,MSCW,PRIP,PRUC,PRUB,YIEL,MTHG,GCBH,GTBG,SADA,AMEG,MSDG,MSDU,MFDD,ESDU,ESDG,CJ1P,MPXG,PRIR,PRIE,PRIZ,PRIG,PRHG,PRJU,PRIJ,PRUK,PRIT,500D,USIG,USIX,LEMB,USHY,UHYG 
LEI Code:   549300W7KKNXBMESYV26 
Sequence No.: 410240 
EQS News ID:  2239756 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2239756&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2025 09:58 ET (14:58 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.