Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Tradegate
03.12.25 | 17:28
67,85 Euro
-1,52 % -1,05
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,1568,4519:08
68,1568,4518:52
Dow Jones News
03.12.2025 16:33 Uhr
242 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi Asset Management: Notice to Shareholders

DJ Amundi Asset Management: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Amundi Asset Management (DJEU,DJEL) 
Amundi Asset Management: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS  
03-Dec-2025 / 15:59 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT 
 
Registered Office: 91-93 boulevard Pasteur 
 
CS 21564 
 
75730 Paris cedex 15 
 
(the "company") 
 
______________________________________________________________________ 

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
 
December 02, 2025 

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT 
distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. 
 
The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: 

 - Ex-date: December 9, 2025 
 - Record date: December 10, 2025 
 - Payment date: December 12, 2025 
  
 
ETF Name            ISIN     Share Class  TIDM  Listing   Distribution Income Amount (in Sedol 
                      Currency        Currency   share class currency) 
 
 
Amundi Dow Jones Industrial  FR0007056841 EUR      DJEU LN USD     3.28              BCW3NW3 
Average UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi Dow Jones Industrial  FR0007056841 EUR      DJEL LN GBX     3.28              B7V4593 
Average UCITS ETF Dist

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     FR0007056841, FR0007056841 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     DJEU,DJEL 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 410239 
EQS News ID:  2239760 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2239760&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2025 09:59 ET (14:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.