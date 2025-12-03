iTolerance, Inc. Releases Next Video in Its Patient Journey Series Highlighting the Real-Life Impact of Type 1 Diabetes

Watch the next video segment here

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / iTolerance, Inc. ("iTolerance" or the "Company"), an early-stage privately-held biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative regenerative medicines, today announced the release of the next segment in its Patient Journey video series featuring Kristen and Raul, parent and grandparent, respectively, of a child with Type 1 Diabetes.

As part of the segment, Kristen shares about her daughter's Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis, the impact it has on daily living as a family, and how her daughter currently navigates living with the disease. Additionally, Raul gives a physician's perspective, and how a new treatment option would impact his granddaughter and the broader Type 1 Diabetes community.

Watch the video segment featuring Kristen and Raul here, and access future segments on the Patient Journey page of the Company's website, www.itolerance.com.

About iTolerance, Inc.

iTolerance is a regenerative medicine company developing technologies to enable tissue, organoid or cell therapy without requiring life-long immunosuppression. Leveraging its proprietary biotechnology-derived Streptavidin-FasL fusion protein/biotin-PEG microgel (SA-FasL microgel) platform technology, iTOL-100, iTolerance is advancing a pipeline of programs using both allogenic cadaveric and stem cell-derived pancreatic islets to potentially cure Type 1 diabetes. Utilizing iTOL-100 to induce local immune tolerance, the Company is developing its lead indication as a potential cure for Type 1 Diabetes without the need for life-long immunosuppression. Additionally, the Company is developing iTOL-201 for treating liver failure by utilizing hepatocytes and iTOL-401 as a nanoparticle formulation for large organ transplants without the need for life-long immunosuppression. For more information, please visit itolerance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

All forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and various assumptions. The Company believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. The Company may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, anticipated levels of revenues, future national or regional economic and competitive conditions, and difficulties in developing the Company's platform technology. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as the Company's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

