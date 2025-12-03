The "Valeo 2026 Early Indicators AmLaw 200 Hourly Rate Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Valeo researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of Valeo data in court. Valeo data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States, Federal District Courts, Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy and Adversary proceedings, US Tax Court and major State Litigation Courts. Additionally, Valeo data has been utilized in private arbitrations (AAA and JAMS) and in the United Kingdom.

Valeo 2026 Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report

For the Valeo 2026 Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report, the Platform identified annual 2026 firmwide hourly rate changes effective prior to January 1, 2026 and compared those rates to prior High and Low Standard and Average Billed hourly rates to determine the increase or change in rates from 2025 to 2026.

Clients have found that these firms' rate changes are accurate barometers of rate changes for all large US law firms in terms of direction and amount, i.e., comparative hourly rate change by Position and Firm from the prior year and by how much. The changes for 2026 are greater than those for the same firms in 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

Research and Reporting Methodology

Section 1: 2026 Trends $3,000+ Partner Rates

High Standard Partner Rates

Section 2: 2026 Trends: 3rd Year Associate Rate Average (AmLaw 50) $1,000+ Hour

AmLaw 50 Rates by Associate Class Year

3Y Associate Rates Over $1,000

3Y Associate Rates Near $1,000

Section 3.1: Overall Rates by AmLaw Rankings

AmLaw 10

AmLaw 25

AmLaw 50

AmLaw 51-100

AmLaw 100

AmLaw 101-150

AmLaw 151-200

AmLaw 101-200

AmLaw 200

Section 3.2: Rates by AmLaw Firms

#5 Gibson, Dunn Crutcher LLP

#15 Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton Garrison LLP

#19 Goodwin Procter LLP

#30 Willkie Farr Gallagher LLP

#92 Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP

#127 Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan Aronoff LLP

#176 Cole Schotz P.C.

Section 4.1: Overall Rates by NLJ 500 Rankings

NLJ 500

Section 4.2: Rates by NLJ Firms

Potter Anderson Corroon, LLP (NLJ #301)

Sills Cummis Gross P.C. (NLJ #377)

Companies Featured

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan Aronoff LLP

Cole Schotz P.C.

Gibson, Dunn Crutcher LLP

Goodwin Procter LLP

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton Garrison LLP

Potter Anderson Corroon, LLP

Sills Cummis Gross P.C.

Willkie Farr Gallagher LLP

Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP

