Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.12.2025 16:48 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BingX Hosts Tenerife Affiliate Retreat, Showcasing Innovation and Community Excellence

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, hosted its exclusive affiliate gathering in Tenerife, Spain, uniting leading affiliates from different regions, key partners, and BingX executives for a three-day program focused on innovation, community, and the future of crypto trading.

BingX Hosts Tenerife Affiliate Retreat, Showcasing Innovation and Community Excellence

The retreat took place from November 28 to 30, featuring curated networking sessions, panel discussions, hospitality experiences, and a gala awards dinner. Attendees participated in dialogues on growth trends between affiliates and exchanges, as well as the evolving intersection of AI and Web3. Across the two-day program, guests also joined welcome receptions, keynote sessions, and a formal ceremony celebrating standout members of the community.

The event also featured a keynote presentation from Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, emphasizing the exchange's focus on security, user experience, and innovative new AI experiences.

Lin commented: "Our community is the foundation of everything we build. This gathering underscores the collective commitment between BingX and our partners to strengthen trust, elevate the user experience, and foster an open environment where creators and users can grow together. By aligning around shared values and a forward-looking mindset, we are shaping a more resilient and collaborative future for our industry."

The affiliate event in Tenerife follows a successful gathering in Bali earlier this year, strengthening BingX's growing ecosystem of creators and partners while underscoring its investment in collaboration, openness, and the global crypto community.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837686/BingX_Hosts_Tenerife_Affiliate_Retreat_Showcasing_Innovation_Community_Excellence.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-hosts-tenerife-affiliate-retreat-showcasing-innovation-and-community-excellence-302631937.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.