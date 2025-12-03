New Research Debunks Sustainability-Profitability Debate

Gain early access to an exclusive conversation on Project ROI, featuring guests from Impact ROI and MassMutual, moderated by TriplePundit.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 3, 2025 / 3BL is offering early access to an exclusive interview featuring Steven Rochlin, founder and CEO of Impact ROI, alongside Dennis Duquette and Mo McNally from MassMutual's community responsibility team, and Mary Mazzoni, Executive Editor of TriplePundit. The discussion centers on groundbreaking findings from the Project ROI Report series.

Over a decade of research tracking more than 600 studies reveals strong links between corporate sustainability and core business outcomes within sales growth, market value, and human resources performance. Yet the false narrative persists that sustainability is peripheral to core business strategy.

This updated Project ROI report, a follow-up to the landmark 2015 study, ends that debate definitively. Sustainability and social impact absolutely create financial value.

The numbers prove it:

36% increase in firm value

21% boost in profitability

57% decrease in employee turnover

The Conversation You Need to Hear

Despite mounting evidence, corporate sustainability remains contentious in boardrooms and C-suites. This exclusive interview answers the critical questions business leaders are asking:

Current conversations in the US frame sustainability as a distraction. What are the counterpoints to give to CFOs who remain skeptical?

Other than B2C brands, how do B2B companies leverage sustainability as a competitive advantage?

How can companies track and prove the business impact of their corporate responsibility efforts, and clearly show the link between investment and outcomes?

Expert Perspectives on Doing Sustainability Well

Rochlin introduces a practical framework - Fit, Commit, Manage, and Connect - that separates companies generating millions in value from those checking boxes. Private equity firms now openly report tens to hundreds of millions in returns tied to sustainability factors.

The conversation also reveals a counterintuitive finding: C-suite executives are often more emotionally driven in sustainability decisions than sustainability professionals themselves. Understanding these emotional drivers and business archetypes is essential to effective strategy and communication.

A Framework for Leaders in 2026

As companies close out 2025 planning cycles, the conversation issues a call to action: stop debating whether sustainability creates value, and start focusing on how to do it well.

