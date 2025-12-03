Solar and storage industry leaders from China and Europe gathered in Germany this week to advance cross-border partnerships, launch a bilateral storage collaboration platform, and coordinate strategies for scaling PV and battery deployment amid surging demand, grid pressures, and intensifying market competition.China and European solar and storage leaders met in Düsseldorf, Germany, this week to call for deeper cross-border cooperation as both regions confront record PV additions, rising storage demand, and complex market dynamics. Speakers at the China-EU Solar & Energy Storage Industries Dialogue ...

