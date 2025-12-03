Una Software, the leader in AI-native Performance Planning, today announced it is one of only 11 organizations named a "Hot Company to Watch in 2026" by Nucleus Research. The analyst firm recognized Una for its ability to unify financial and operational workflows to drive meaningful business results.

According to Nucleus, the "Hot Companies to Watch" list features companies that deliver product innovation, execution strength, and the ability to drive measurable strategic outcomes. These standout firms were selected based on their long-term positioning and proven capacity to deliver tangible customer value as they continue to expand their market opportunities.

Nucleus Research highlighted Una's distinct market position, stating, "Una positions integrated revenue data (pipeline, bookings, and churn) as central to the planning engine itself, ensuring that regular planning and forecasting cycles are grounded in actual operational reality rather than static assumptions."

"Finance leaders are no longer just scorekeepers; they are strategic architects," said Clayton Ramnarine, CEO of Una Software. "This recognition validates our mission to transform Finance into a true operating partner-one that drives alignment and accountability across the entire organization."

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, they provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com.

About Una Software

Una Software is the AI-native Performance Planning platform built for the speed of modern business. Unlike traditional FP&A tools that focus on past performance, Una helps finance teams plan with integrated revenue data, adapt plans instantly, and track execution with precision. With embedded BI, predictive forecasting, and real-time collaboration, Una turns planning into your competitive advantage. Una is the smarter, faster, and more accountable way to drive profitable growth. Learn more at www.unasoftware.com.

