Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ): Annehem Fastigheter's CFO leaves the company

Annehem Fastigheter (publ) today announces that Adela Colakovic, CFO is leaving the company for another assignment.

Adela Colakovic has worked at the company since September 2020, and for the past two years in the role of CFO. She has now decided to leave her position at Annehem for a similar role at another company. Recruitment of a successor will begin immediately. During the notice period, Adela will work closely with the CEO and the rest of the management team to ensure a smooth handover.



"I would like to thank Adela for her significant contribution to the company's development and wish her all the best in the new role," says Monica Fallenius, CEO of Annehem Fastigheter.



