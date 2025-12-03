Anora Group Oyj: Decisions taken by Anora Group Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting and updated composition of the Committees of the Board of Directors

Anora Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 3 December 2025 at 3.00 p.m. EET

Decisions taken by Anora Group Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting and updated composition of the Committees of the Board of Directors

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Anora Group Plc was held on 3 December 2025 without a meeting place as a virtual meeting.

Appointment of a new Chairperson of the Board of Directors

The only agenda item of the Extraordinary General Meeting was to appoint a new Chairperson for the Board of Directors. The Extraordinary General Meeting decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders' Nomination Board, to elect Atle Vidar Nagel Johansen as new member and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Anora Group Plc for a term ending at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting. He replaces Michael Holm Johansen who has decided to step down from the Board of Directors.

Atle Vidar Nagel Johansen is paid the remuneration for Board members decided by the Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2025, including the annual fee for the Chairperson of the Board proportionate to the length of his term.

Minutes of the meeting

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available as of 17 December 2025 at the latest on Anora's website at www.anora.com/en/investors/governance/general-meeting-of-shareholders/extra-general-meeting-2025.

Composition of the Committees of the Board of Directors, Independence Assessment

Further, the Board of Directors has decided to update the composition of the Audit and Human Resources Committees to reflect the election of Atle Vidar Nagel Johansen as new Chairperson of the Board of Directors. The composition of the Committees of the Board of Directors is currently as follows:

Audit Committee: Jyrki Mäki-Kala (Chairperson), Christer Kjos and Annareetta Lumme-Timonen

Human Resources Committee: Atle Vidar Nagel Johansen (Chairperson), Florence Rollet and Rebecca Tallmark.

The Board of Directors has assessed that Atle Vidar Nagel Johansen is independent of the company and its significant shareholders.

In Helsinki, 3 December 2025

ANORA GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

Contacts:

Milena Hæggström, Director, Investor Relations,

Tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@anora.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

www.anora.com

Anora is a leading wine and spirits brand house in the Nordic region and a global industry forerunner in sustainability. Our market-leading portfolio consists of our own iconic Nordic brands and a wide range of prominent international partner wines and spirits. We export to close to 30 markets globally. Anora Group also includes Anora Industrial and logistics company Vectura. In 2024, Anora's net sales were EUR 692.0 million and the company employs about 1,200 professionals. Anora's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.