Janus Henderson ICAV - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03
[02/12/2025]
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 04th December 2025
Announcement Date: 04/12/2025
Ex Date : 11/12/2025
Record Date: 12/12/2025
Payment Date: 05/01/2026
|Funds
|ISIN Code
|Currency
|Rate
|Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF (USD) EUR HEDGE DIST
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|EUR
|0.1755
|Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF (USD) GBP HEDGED DISTRUBUTING
|IE000XIITCN5
|G BP
|0.1107
