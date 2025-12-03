Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
PR Newswire
03.12.2025 17:12 Uhr
Janus Henderson ICAV - Dividend Declaration

Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

[02/12/2025]

Tabula ICAV

Dividend Declaration

Final distribution for the period to 04th December 2025

Announcement Date: 04/12/2025

Ex Date : 11/12/2025

Record Date: 12/12/2025

Payment Date: 05/01/2026

Funds ISIN Code Currency Rate
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF (USD) EUR HEDGE DIST IE000DOZYQJ7 EUR 0.1755
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF (USD) GBP HEDGED DISTRUBUTING IE000XIITCN5 G BP 0.1107

