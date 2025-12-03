Blaqclouds Inc.: Blaqclouds Announces Strategic Unification of ZEUS, Apollo, and Deploy Brands; Launches ApolloScan and New APUSD Stablecoin

ROBESONIA, Pa., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) today announced a major milestone in its brand and product consolidation strategy, unifying its core technologies-ZEUS, Apollo, and Deploy-under unique and cohesive brands designed to strengthen market clarity, accelerate adoption, and scale the company's expanding Web3 ecosystem.

This multi-phase initiative begins with the rebranding of the company's blockchain explorer and network infrastructure from OlympusExplorer.io (Olympus Chain) to ApolloScan.io (Apollo Chain). This move aligns the company's blockchain, wallet, stablecoin, identity framework, and payments protocol under one unified Apollo brand.





A Unified Ecosystem for Web2 + Web3 Financial Infrastructure

Blaqclouds is integrating its highest-performing platforms-ApolloWallet, ApolloID, ApolloScan, ApolloCash, ZEUSxPay, ZEUSx and Deploy-into a streamlined ecosystem powered by the reliability, throughput, and scalability of the new Apollo Chain.

As part of this unification, Blaqclouds also announced that it will begin minting its own native stablecoin, Apollo USD (APUSD).

APUSD will serve as the settlement backbone across:

• Apollo Chain (Layer-2 settlement and gas-assisted routing)

• ApolloWallet (multi-chain wallet & fiat on/off-ramp)

• ApolloID (KYC, digital identity, compliance automation)

• ApolloCash (zero-knowledge global payment protocol with single-use liquidity pools)

APUSD introduces a stable, high-utility payment layer that connects Web2 user experiences-such as consumer payments, remittances, gift card purchases, and merchant settlement-to Web3 trustless infrastructure and automated liquidity creation.

A Clear Brand for a Global Audience

The new Apollo brand system is engineered to eliminate fragmentation, simplify messaging for enterprise partners, and present a unified identity across consumer and developer touchpoints. This includes cohesive naming, cohesive UX design, and an integrated on-chain/off-chain compliance flow powered by ApolloID and ApolloChain.

"This unification marks a defining moment for Blaqclouds. By consolidating ZEUS, Apollo, and Deploy under the power of the Apollo brand, we are creating one of the most complete financial technology ecosystems in the market today. ApolloChain, ApolloWallet, ApolloID, and ApolloCash together form a seamless bridge between Web2 and Web3-giving consumers, enterprises, and developers a familiar experience backed by blockchain trust, speed, and automation. The launch of APUSD is the next evolution of that mission, bringing stability, interoperability, and universal settlement across every Apollo product. This is more than a rebrand, it's the beginning of a unified digital economy." Stated Shannon Hill, CEO, Blaqclouds, Inc.

Building the Apollo Era

The ApolloChain rebrand and the introduction of APUSD are the first in a series of updates that will roll out across Q1 and Q2, including:

• Unified authentication and single-sign-on across all Apollo products

• Full integration of APUSD into ApolloCash's single-use liquidity pools

• Updated chain explorer design and developer hub via ApolloScan

• DeployTokens relaunch with Apollo-native templates, liquidity tools, and automation

• New Apollo-powered merchant and consumer features inside the ApolloWallet WebApp

With these moves, Blaqclouds is positioning Apollo as a next-generation financial and identity layer capable of supporting millions of daily users across consumer payments, digital identity, cross-border liquidity, and decentralized applications.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.



Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io - Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- ZEUSxPay.io - Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io - EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io - Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet



For a full list of platforms and solutions from Blaqclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.blaqclouds.io For official Blaqclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/blaqclouds-inc/discussion

